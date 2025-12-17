86 pc high-growth firms prefer managed office spaces for expansion in India amid GCC surge

New Delhi, Dec 17: Managed office spaces (MOS) have emerged as the strategic workspace model in India for global capability centres (GCCs) and high-growth companies, with 86 per cent of firms preferring them for their next phase of expansion in the country, a report said on Wednesday.

As GCCs accelerate their expansion and enterprises reevaluate real estate portfolios, MOS is becoming the preferred blueprint for creating secure, brand-aligned, and future-ready centres across the country.

The report from Awfis Space Solutions Limited (Awfis) and Anarock Research & Advisory, also found that 71 per cent of firms rank cost‑efficiency as the single-most important factor in office decisions.

“The workplace transformation we are witnessing in India isn’t simply about flexible leases or shared amenities; it’s about enterprises fundamentally rethinking how workspace strategy enables business agility, talent attraction, and operational excellence,” said Amit Ramani, CMD, Awfis Space Solutions Ltd.

Companies are seeking partners who can deliver not just space, but a unified workplace ecosystem combining design excellence, operational efficiency, technology enablement, and a seamless client experience, the report said.

Around 57 per cent of clients reported major savings on fit‑out and ongoing maintenance with MOS compared to traditional offices.

For organisations navigating hybrid work, rapid expansion, and distributed teams, MOS provides the precision and adaptability that traditional real estate models struggle to deliver cohesively, the report noted.

It highlighted that growth drivers for MOS adoption, include the transition to flexible workspaces, emergence of startups and SMEs, urbanisation and talent mobility, cost efficiency and technological advancements.

Looking ahead, the report projects continued evolution across several dimensions — increased enterprise adoption as corporations shift from ownership to outcome-based real estate strategies; geographic expansion into tier 2 and 3 cities supported by improved infrastructure and hybrid work normalisation; technology integration through IoT, AI, and analytics for workspace optimisation; sustainability alignment with global ESG standards; and community building that balances private, secure environments with meaningful engagement opportunities.

–IANS