CAMPBELL, Calif., September 12, 2025 — Providing customers with better access to traditionally difficult-to-serve territories across the globe, 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), the industry’s most integrated customer experience (CX) platform provider, has announced a strategic partnership with global cloud infrastructure and connectivity provider, ULAP Networks, known for compliant, sovereign-ready connectivity in complex jurisdictions.

Global expansion without the connectivity headaches

For many organizations, especially those with a global footprint, inconsistent connectivity has quietly undermined the ability to deliver seamless customer and employee experiences. The 8×8-ULAP partnership removes that roadblock, providing reliable, high-speed network performance that ensures mission-critical engagement is always on.

By combining 8×8’s global platform and leveraging ULAP’s regional expertise, local PSTN interconnects, and regulatory proficiency, the partnership unlocks new levels of connectivity in markets where compliance, infrastructure, and regulation have traditionally slowed progress. This partnership advances 8×8’s commitment to making its platform available anywhere customers do business – secure, reliable, and compliant.

Removing friction for businesses that need local compliance and global consistency

“This partnership is about solving a fundamental problem that many enterprises quietly endure,” said Sam Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at 8×8, Inc. “Global operations need more than just platforms – they need dependable connectivity that ensures every call, message, or interaction reaches its destination quickly and securely. By partnering with ULAP, we are ensuring that our customers don’t have to choose between global reach and local reliability.”

Banking on better connections

The partnership, launched earlier this year, is already powering customer deployments and unlocking access in markets that have historically been more difficult to reach. These early results highlight the value of a partner-led model for multinational organizations that need consistent CX infrastructure without geographical limitations.

By pairing ULAP’s cloud-agnostic connectivity solutions with 8×8’s global architecture, organizations can overcome latency, minimize jitter, and ensure uptime and regulatory compliance even in the most challenging regions.

“Our partnership with 8×8 reinforces the shared mission to deliver enterprise-grade, agile, and resilient communications for modern businesses,” said Dominic McDonald, Chief Executive at ULAP. “By combining 8×8’s CX platform with ULAP’s compliance-led connectivity, customers can deploy faster, meet local requirements with confidence, and deliver resilient communications at scale.”

Delivering increased connectivity for customers around the globe

This is one of several global initiatives 8×8 is rolling out in 2025 to support its growth into new markets and deepen its role as a trusted global partner for customer experience transformation.