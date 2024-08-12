90+ My Tuition App and Our Own Service LLC Partner Up to Expand Educational Reach in UAE

August 12th, 2024: 90+ My Tuition App, a leading ed-tech company in India, has formed a strategic partnership with Our Own Service LLC, a key service provider in the UAE. This collaboration aims to enhance educational opportunities for students in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates by expanding access to quality tuition services. With the Middle East ed-tech market projected to grow to $11.2 billion by 2030, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.14%, this partnership is well-timed for significant impact.

Our Own Service LLC will leverage its regional network to engage schools and boost enrollment in the 90+ tuition program, expanding student access to advanced, syllabus-aligned educational resources. This partnership is a significant milestone in 90+’s strategy to solidify its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, as it continues to innovate and adapt to the UAE’s diverse educational needs.

The agreement was formally signed by Mr. Jalish Abdul Rahiman, Managing Director of Our Own Service LLC, and Mr. Smijay Gokuldaasan, CEO of 90+, during a ceremony held in Sharjah. Reflecting on the partnership, Mr. Smijay Gokuldaasan, CEO of 90+ My Tuition App, said, “This association with Our Own Service LLC marks a significant step forward in our efforts to reach more students in the Northern Emirates. By leveraging their deep local expertise, we can ensure that more students have access to the high-quality tuition services that 90+ is known for. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to supporting the educational needs of NRI students in the UAE.”

Since its inception, 90+ has rapidly expanded from the Indian market to the Gulf region, driven by a $5 million Series A funding round. The company’s entry into the UAE has been met with success, enrolling over 1,200 students across the UAE and Qatar within its first year of operations. 90+ offers a unique hybrid model that combines pre-recorded video content with live classes, providing a flexible learning solution tailored to CBSE students. To better serve the GCC region, the startup has also added Arabic to its curriculum and hired teachers, ensuring a comprehensive educational experience.