A delightful Diwali for Mumbaikars with Infiniti Mall’s thrilling Fun Otsav

Infiniti Mall, one of the most preferred entertainment hotspots in the bustling city of Mumbai, is gearing up to make this Diwali a memorable one for shopaholics. Featuring engaging cultural workshops, performances and activities, visitors get an opportunity to celebrate with their loved ones in a zestful atmosphere at both locations in Andheri and Malad. Fun Ostav promises unlimited fun under one roof.

As part of the Fun Otsav Festivities, Infiniti Mall shall be adorned with alluring lights and decor to compliment the mood and create a visually sticking impact for visitors. Further, activities and performances such as diwali greeting card workshop, painting workshop, Maharaas Radha Krishna and Mahabharata performances are organized. A Diwali carnival will be set up to constitute multiple means of entertainment for people of all ages and backgrounds. Zorbing, giant wheel, big baller, water boat rides along with aesthetic photo booths are a few arrangements done by the mall to uplift Diwali celebrations.