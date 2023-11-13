A Magical Festive Season Awaits at Vakkaru Maldives

Baa Atoll, Republic of Maldives, 13 November 2023: With the holiday season approaching, Vakkaru Maldives is thrilled to announce an exciting array of events, exquisite dining experiences and holiday-themed activities for guests to enjoy when visiting the resort this festive season. Located in the heart of Baa Atoll on a secluded reef island with idyllic ocean views, powder-softwhite sand and unique marine biodiversity, the resort is an ideal destination for a holiday in the sun.

From 23 December 2023, through 7 January 2024, Vakkaru Maldives will host a series of programming available to guests of all ages, with activities carefully designed to make the most of the festive season including fun-filled games, galas and live entertainment.

ISLAND NOEL: A Seaside Christmas Eve Celebration This Christmas Eve, guests of Vakkaru Maldives can relish in a magical evening on the shoreline before Santa’s big arrival. The celebration starts with an island-style cocktail party on Isoletta beach followed by a lavish gala dinner surrounded by the waves on Vakku Beach, with heartwarming carols and live entertainment by a saxophonist duo, a four-piece band, fire dancer, DJ and more.

SANTA’S ARRIVAL: Christmas at Vakkaru

On 25 December, Santa will make a stylish arrival in paradise, bearing gifts for all the little islanders. Guests will meet Santa and the elves in the morning on Isoletta Beach, followed by exciting games, prizes and giveaways under the tropical sun. Later in the day, all tennis\enthusiasts are invited to compete to become Vakkaru’s tennis star of the year in the Christmas Tennis Tournament hosted by the resort’s Resident Tennis Coach.

THE GOLDENEYE GALA: A Bond-style New Year’s Eve Soiree

The resort will welcome 2024 with a James Bond-inspired celebration, The Goldeneye Gala, that promises to bring the timeless allure of 007 and its undeniable glamour. The celebration starts with a cocktail party at Isoletta Beach, followed by a Gala Dinner at Vakku Beach, and a midnight “Skyfall” of fireworks. The glamorous soiree will feature gourmet delicacies from around the world, an electrifying live band, and mesmerizing moves from fire and LED dancer, DJ and more.

ORTHODOX CHRISTMAS EVE: Gala Dinner

On the evening of 6 January 2024, guests can experience an enchanting Orthodox Christmas Eveat Vakkaru Maldives with a sumptuous buffet spread and live stations, set against the backdrop of a magical beachfront. Throughout the night, guests can enjoy live entertainment by resident performers.

Other holiday-themed offerings available to hotel guests include wreath making, coconut painting, wooden snowman crafting, Christmas card painting, and Santa sand art. Throughout the festive period, travelers will also have the opportunity to engage in various activities including wellness workshops, evening yoga, eco-friendly arts and crafts, treasure hunts, family-style beach Olympics, padel tennis tournament and more.

Beyond the holiday festivities, the resort also provides engaging experiences suitable for all age groups, including daily programs at Parrotfish Club and Coconut Club for young guests, tailored spa journeys at Merana Spa, invigorating sports at two flood-lit tennis courts and a padel tennis court, as well as exhilarating immersive excursions and watersports by Splash. For those seekingworld-class wine experiences, the resort is home to one of the few hand-picked wine cellars in the Maldives, Vakkaru Reserve. The cellar features a collection worth US$700,000 extending to 680labels from the Old and New World.

For further information on the line-up of holiday activities and events or Vakkaru Maldives, check the e-brochure or visit www.vakkarumaldives.com.

Download high-resolution images here or access the resort’s media library here.