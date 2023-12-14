Bengaluru, India, 14 December 2023: Today, Range Rover opens the wait list for its highly anticipated Range Rover Electric, ahead of formal orders opening to clients.

Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director, Range Rover said, “Since going on sale in 2021 the latest generation Range Rover has set a new benchmark for desirability. Across the globe, we’re seeing the highest levels of client demand in our 53-year history. Because of this unprecedented success story, we’re now opening the official wait list for the opportunity to be among the first to place a pre-order for the most anticipated Range Rover of recent times. Marking a new era for the Range Rover brand: the original luxury SUV is now available as an all-electric model.”

Announcing the next stage in its modern luxury electrification journey, the first fully electric vehicle from Range Rover will amplify its modern luxury credentials. Its exemplary British design remains distinctive and unwavering, while its go-anywhere capability will ensure towing2, wading and all-terrain technology surpass any other luxury electric SUV.

Thomas Müller, Executive Director, Product Engineering, JLR said, “We are on target to create the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever created. The magic ingredients that underpin the success of Range Rover remain unchanged: timeless, reductionist design, a serene cabin and go-anywhere capability – but now offered with zero tailpipe emissions. And as repeated throughout history, Range Rover will continue to set the standard. The first of its type. An electric luxury SUV that can deliver on the Range Rover promise. A true global luxury product, as yet unseen in the industry. Created in the heart of the United Kingdom, the Range Rover Electric will slot into the range alongside its mild hybrid [MHEV] and plug-in electric hybrid [PHEV] siblings, offering a breadth of options to meet our clients’ needs.”

Range Rover Electric will deliver performance comparable to a flagship Range Rover V8 and the all-terrain capability developed in-house by Land Rover experts that has been a hallmark since Range Rover’s inception in 1970.

Physical prototype testing is under way, as engineers target the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever created, with a unique active road noise cancellation configuration, sound design and level of cabin comfort.

The first physical vehicles have been built, after a year of virtual development spanning front-end robustness, multi-body systems analysis that considers the demand on the chassis, and virtual wading up to 50 km/h. Global on-road testing has started, from Sweden to Dubai, in temperatures ranging from -40 °C to +50 °C. The global physical testing programme has been adapted for Range Rover’s first fully electric vehicle to ensure robustness of the electric drive system, including its underfloor, battery durability, chassis integrity and vehicle dynamics tests for thermal derating.

New Range Rover Electric will be designed, engineered and built in the United Kingdom, on the flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) in Solihull, alongside existing mild and plug-in hybrid Range Rover vehicles. For the first time, batteries and EDUs will be built and assembled at JLR’s new Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, as Range Rover electrifies ahead of its 2039 net-zero carbon ambition.

1 Always check route and exit before wading

2 Towing will substantially affect EV range