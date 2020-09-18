A Period Piece by The Great Eastern Home – An Italian Antique Writing Desk

Add a hint of panache to your work-from-home set up with an Italian antique writing desk from The Great Eastern Home. For anyone studying or working, writing desks are an absolute essential. The Great Eastern Home Italian antique writing desk not only enhances the appearance and the aesthetics of space, but it also provides a great working environment and helps improve your productivity as well. This desk will add just the right amount of elegance to a home study or workspace.

The Great Eastern Home Italian Writing Desk is a beautiful vintage piece that is almost 80 years old. This Italian antique writing desk in walnut wood and the style of Louis XV is typical of the period when desks became a popular piece of furniture for the sitting rooms. The sweeping curves of the cabriole legs continue into the curved panel of the drawer as well as the table-top and the overall lightness of the look remains intact. The cabriole leg carved with an acanthus-leaf motif is brought to a close with a small tight scroll. The various smaller drawers add to the utilitarian aspect of the furniture. The Italian antique writing desk features six small drawers in front for ease of operation and one below the desk. It offers organized storage for all your workspace accessories, while a drop-front drawer keeps essentials tucked away.

Adding this stunning Italian antique writing desk to any room will completely change its look and feel. It offers elegance to any room. The Great Eastern Home has a wide range of writing tables and desks with or without beautiful marquetry to choose from.

Price Range – Price on Request

Website: http://www.thegreateasternhome.com/

Available at: The New Great Eastern

25 – 29, Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road,

Inside Salsette 27,

Near Rani Baug,

Byculla (East)

Mumbai – 400 027