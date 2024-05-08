A Red Circle Opens Healthy Community Market

Nonprofit launches its seasonal pay-what-you-can monthly farmers market for fifth consecutive year.

(St. Louis, Mo., May 8, 2024) A Red Circle will host its first Healthy Community Market of the season on Sat., May 25 from 8 a.m. to noon. The monthly pay-what-you-can farmers market – open May through Oct. on the last Sat. of each month – is held at A Red Circle’s Healthy Flavor Community Garden located at 351 Chambers Rd. in Riverview.

Founded in 2019, the Healthy Flavor Community Garden was created to provide North St. Louis County residents with access to fresh vegetables and fruits from local farmers and growers. Residents are welcome to shop for fresh produce regardless of their ability to pay, and donations are accepted. The Market also offers an opportunity for local artisans and entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products to the public.

Each month’s farmers market includes recipe demonstrations and taste testing based on seasonally available produce. The Market not only increases access to the freshest locally grown produce, but also provides additional opportunities to increase customer nutrition knowledge and engage in fun fitness activities.

“Our Market allows everyone access to fresh produce regardless of their ability to pay,” said A Red Circle’s Founder and Executive Director Erica Williams. “This initiative encourages health and wellbeing for our entire community through improved fresh food access and resources.”

Founded in 2017, A Red Circle is a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of racial equity in North St. Louis County, Mo. The organization creates economic and community betterment solutions through education, employment, and empowerment. A Red Circle has four Missouri locations – Healthy Flavor Community Garden in Riverview, North County Agricultural Education Center in Pine Lawn, The Creative Spot in Ferguson, and North County Community Nexus in Bellefontaine Neighbors – to best serve the community and improve wellness opportunities for its citizens who experience healthy food access disparities in the region.