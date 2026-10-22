A simple explainer on loan against securities and how it works

If you are inquiring what loan against securities means, it is a guaranteed facility wherein loans can be obtained by pledging the investment instead of selling it. The lender will determine the limit of the loan depending on the worth and relevant loan-to-value ratio of the investment.

Knowing the meaning of what loan against securities means can be beneficial to investors in meeting their short-term needs while having ownership of their assets. However, deterioration of collateral worth can limit the loan amount.

What is a loan against securities?

A loan against securities is secured by the financial assets of the borrower. If you are wondering what is loan against securities collateral, it can include stocks listed on the stock market, mutual funds, bonds, insurance policies, and other investment instruments that can be used for this purpose.

The borrower will keep the ownership, whereas the lender will have a security interest in the form of a lien or pledge on the collateral. The pawned assets usually cannot be freely sold, transferred, or redeemed.

This arrangement can be designed as both an advance loan or a revolving loan in case of a credit line, which will charge interest on the amount of loan actually drawn.

How does a loan against securities work?

The entire borrowing process is identified with the following stages:

Application: Borrower provides personal information, KYC data, bank details as well as investment information to the lender. Eligibility check: Lender makes sure that the borrower as well as securities are eligible. Valuation: Valuation of the eligible assets takes place based on the current market value, NAV, surrender value or any other method that is suitable for valuation. Loan limit: The lender applies a suitable loan-to-value ratio to find out the limit. Pledge creation: Borrower gives permission to use the pledge and a lien through the required process conducted through the depository, registrar or issuer. Disbursal: After the lender approves the pledge, the lender makes the funds available or activates the limit. Repayment and release: Lender initiates the release of the pledge once the amount is being settled.

For demat securities, the pledge may be created through a depository participant. NSDL confirms that demat holdings can support loans from banks and NBFCs.

How is the borrowing limit calculated?

The loan-to-value ratio, or LTV, represents the collateral percentage available for borrowing. Ratios vary because securities have different liquidity and market risks.

For example, securities worth Rs. 10,00,000 with 50% LTV may provide a limit up to Rs. 5,00,000. The actual offer depends on lender assessment.

Market-linked collateral may be valued regularly, causing drawing power to change during the tenure.

What costs should borrowers examine?

The interest rate is only one part of the total borrowing cost. Borrowers should review the following items before accepting an offer:

Interest calculation: Confirm whether interest applies to the utilised amount or the full sanctioned limit.

Confirm whether interest applies to the utilised amount or the full sanctioned limit. Processing fee: Check the upfront charge and applicable taxes.

Check the upfront charge and applicable taxes. Renewal charges: Some facilities may require periodic renewal and associated fees.

Some facilities may require periodic renewal and associated fees. Prepayment charges: Review the cost of part payment or early closure.

Review the cost of part payment or early closure. Penal charges: Understand charges arising from overdue interest, failed payments, or covenant breaches.

Understand charges arising from overdue interest, failed payments, or covenant breaches. Pledge expenses: Depository, documentation, stamp duty, or service charges may apply.

The sanction letter should explain rates, payment cycles, default terms, and release procedures. Ignoring these items can understate the total cost.

What are the main advantages?

A loan against securities provides liquidity without immediate sale, which may prevent disruption of a long-term investment plan.

The lender evaluates collateral value, while digital pledge mechanisms may reduce paperwork for demat investments. Credit lines also allow need-based withdrawals and repayments.

These features suit defined, temporary needs supported by a realistic repayment source. An available limit is not additional income.

When might this facility be suitable?

This facility may suit investors facing a temporary cash requirement who want to avoid selling eligible long-term holdings immediately. Possible uses include meeting an emergency expense, bridging a business receivable delay, paying an education fee, or managing another time-bound obligation.

The expected repayment source should be clear before borrowing. If the requirement is permanent, the repayment timeline is uncertain, or most available assets would need pledging, selling part of the portfolio may deserve consideration instead.

What risks should borrowers consider?

When collateral value falls, borrowing may exceed the permitted LTV. A margin call can require additional acceptable securities or partial repayment.

Failure to restore cover may allow the lender to sell pledged assets, potentially during weak market conditions.

Other risks include interest accumulation, access restrictions, concentration, changing eligibility, and credit-reporting consequences. An LTV buffer can absorb some price movement but cannot remove market risk.

How should repayment and closure be managed?

Track outstanding balances, interest dates, drawing power, collateral value, and lender alerts. Regular monitoring supports a timely response to shortfalls.

For closure, repay principal, accrued interest, and applicable charges. Confirm that every lien has been removed, then retain the no-dues letter and transaction records.

Which securities may be suitable for pledging?

Knowing the different types of securities in India is a helpful step in recognising possible security options. Securities such as listed stocks, mutual funds, bonds, and selected insurance plans may be considered.

The most suitable securities must have sufficient liquidity, proper valuation, moderate volatility, and no conflicting limitations. Do not pledge investments linked to goals or overconcentrate on one risky security.

Conclusion

Securities-backed loans can convert eligible assets into cash without selling them. The success of this move depends on the collateral used, transparency of fees, a reasonable loan-to-value ratio (LTV), and a sensible repayment plan. Borrowers need to be ready for margin calls and liquidation in case the value of the securities drops.

The analysis of the existing types of securities in India may help investors figure out which instruments can be used for pledging and which must be left unencumbered.