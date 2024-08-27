A Smart Grid for India: Shaping the Future for Urban Innovation

27th Aug 2024 New Delhi, Delhi, India Smart Cities are the future of urban development, incorporating computational advancements and renewable energy sources. Bharat Exhibitions organized the 2ND Safe City and Intelligent Mobility India 2024 on 22nd of August, 2024 at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi. The benchmark summit and exhibition on urban development is a hub where executives, city representatives and academics from around the world meet to accelerate a better future for our cities. The summit showcased the integration of transformative technologies with the key pillars of urban development, i.e., Green Buildings, Rooftop Solar, Renewable & Clean energy, Clean Environment, Clean Water, Water Conservation, Urban Mobility, and the use of Smart ICT solutions for optimizing resources that make cities smart and sustainable.

Special Guest of Honour, Shri A. Robert J. Ravi, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited said, “The Government of India is empowered to go one step ahead to make India smart, i.e, our villages. We have identified 10 villages and have developed means to make them fully digitized. The IOT and 5G are useful making our Rural Bharat compatible and competable. Automated ATM systems can be centralized in villages. Use of metaverse is also being considered. Creating a smart grid for the country is the pivotal matter. The Govt of India is committed in this regard and is making strides in the right direction”.

“Delhi Police has been actively in ITMS since long time now. Now with the arrival of AI, ITMS has gained more prominence now. Real time data analysis is a reality now. Road space can be optimally utilized. Minimum time of stops, minimum waiting period and traffic should be smooth. ITMS is hugely useful in restricting accidents. Parking management should be made a premier facility in the country. People’s trust and confidence on us is also very important,” Shri B. Shanker Jaiswal, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police (Technology, Cyber & Licensing), Delhi Police said in his address said, who joined as a Guest of Honour.

Shri Manoj Tandon, Director (Project, Operations & Maintenance), RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. who in his Special Address quoted, “There is significant move from safe city to liveable cities. Safe city has gained prominence due to mainly migration. It’s a very evolving concept, new technologies will add more value to the concept in the years to come. Healthcare and Municipal areas are key areas to look upon. Moreover, bottlenecks in traffic infra needs to be removed in the concept of Intelligent Mobility for the country”.

Mr. Prashant Oberoi, Director, India & SAARC, Norden Communication, in his speech said, “Norden, a trailblazer in enabling technology and artificial intelligence (AI) for smart cities, is transforming traffic management with cutting-edge technology. Leveraging real-time data and predictive analytics, Norden’s solutions enhance safety, reduce congestion, and optimize urban mobility.”

Mr. Ravi Kumar CK, AVP – Business Development, Videonetics was quoted, “At Videonetics, our mission is to transform urban safety through the power of advanced technologies and innovation. As leaders in the Safe City vertical, our True AI-powered Video Management solutions enable cities to elevate public security, accelerate emergency response, and foster safer communities. By leveraging True AI-enabled video analytics and seamless integrations, we are not merely addressing today’s challenges-we are actively crafting the safer cities of the future.”

Mr. Arvind Saxena, CMO, NEC Corporation India and Head- Marketing, Global Smart City, NEC Corporation said, “NEC has been actively involved in changing the smart city demographics in the country. We have presence from sea to space. We are part of the Adhaar project, and many digital programs in India. We have presence on more than 15 plus smart cities in India. 1st safe city, Surat is done by NEC. Smart mobility is also touched by us, the DiGiYatra program is an initiative taken up by NEC and is hugely welcomed by the public”.

Mr. Shashi Dharan, Managing Director, Bharat Exhibitions in his welcome note said, “Ensuring seamless mobility in the future will require networked transportation and information systems that encompass all modes of transport. The focus now is on EV and its gaining ground. India is already ramping up the Green Portfolio, as electric car launches to charge up Indian streets this year! India will see a flurry of SUV launches, within the next 6 to 8 months!”