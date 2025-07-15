A Timeless Ritual, Now in a New Look: Aroma Magic Relaunches Its Signature Essential Oils

Bhubaneshwar, July 15, 2025: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, the premier aromatherapy company in India, proudly announced the relaunch of its iconic range of Essential Oils, now presented in an all-new, elegant avatar. She was addressing a Press conference in Bhubaneshwar today.

While the look has evolved, the soul of the product remains unchanged—100% pure, therapeutic-grade essential oils, crafted with love, care, and nature’s finest extractions. Fifteen oils are now in new packaging of 10 ml each and include Lavender, Basil, Sandalwood, Rose, Neroli, Lemongrass, tea tree, Ylang ylang and more.

“Essential oils are said to be the soul of plants and highly concentrated molecules extracted from various parts of the plants like leaves, fruits, flowers and seeds. Our essential oils are more than just beauty or wellness products,” said Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies and pioneer of aromatherapy in India. “They have amazing abilities to calm, beautify, energise, balance and harmonise the human mind, body and soul. This relaunch is our way of celebrating their timelessness while giving them the look they deserve.”

Derived from the flowers, leaves, stems, and roots of plants, essential oils offer profound wellness and balancing properties. Inhaled aromas stimulate the limbic system—home to emotions and memory—while topical application gently supports physical relief and skin health. Each drop is a natural reminder of our deep connection to the earth and its intelligence.

On the occassion Dr Blossom Kochhar also talked about her range of products for salon professionals and highlighed the use of Jewel kit and the newly launched Vitaboost and Mocha kits.