AAEON’s VPC-5640S Drives Innovation for Embedded In-Vehicle Solutions

Taipei, Taiwan, March 19, 2024 — AAEON, a leader in embedded edge platforms, introduces the VPC-5640S, a Multi-PoE & Fanless Appliance powered by the 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1265UE Processor. The company has indicated that the VPC-5640S is a statement of intent in its pursuit to establish a strong base in the embedded in-vehicle solutions market.

The potential of the VPC-5640S is immediately obvious by the inclusion of four PoE LAN ports running at 2.5GbE speed (IEEE802.3 at/af), alongside an additional standard RJ-45 for Intel® Ethernet Controller I226-LM, also at 2.5GbE. While the remainder of its front panel I/O is relatively standard for an embedded PC such as the VPC-5640S, with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 and two USB 2.0 ports, its rear panel possesses a number of interfaces that facilitate process control and task execution functions conducive to video surveillance applications.

The VPC-5640S rear I/O provides three DB-9 ports, two of which are for RS-232/422/485, while the third is for dual Isolated CANBus FD function. Joining these is a DB-15 port for an 8-bit digital I/O, two HDMI 1.4b, and a DIP switch. Four SIM card slots introduce the machine’s expansion capabilities, with Wi-Fi being made available via an M.2 2230 E-Key and two M.2 3052 B-Keys, which can utilize two of the machine’s four SIM slots to host two 5G modules simultaneously. The VPC-5640S contains adequate storage provisions via a 2.5” HDD for SATA at 6Gb/s, along with NVMe thanks to its M.2 2280 M-Key.

AAEON have noted the system’s potential as a fleet management solution, and its rugged features and onboard GPS, NEO-M9V & G-Sensor functions certainly support this notion, being designed for optimum functionality in the harshest settings. The VPC-5640S has a wide -40°C ~ 70°C temperature and 9V ~ 36V DC power input range, with the crucial addition of circuit protection and ignition delay on/off, which serves to protect crucial data against failure caused by variations in environmental conditions and power supply fluctuations. The VPC-5640S is also E-Mark certified, fanless, and boasts MIL-STD-810H vibration and shock tolerance.

“Exploring new vertical markets is always part of our roadmap, and we feel that in the VPC-5640S, we have produced a truly elite in-vehicle system,” said Louis Wu, Product Manager for AAEON’s Smart Platforms Division. “With its exceptional ruggedness and very targeted selection of interfaces, we hope to see this be a game-changer for our customers.”

AAEON note that while the VPC-5640S comes equipped with the 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1265UE Processor by default, SKUs using the Intel® Core™ i5-1245UE and Intel® Core™ i3-1215UE are also available on a project basis.

The VPC-5640S is now available for order via AAEON’s contact form.