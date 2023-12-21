AAONXT Marks 3 Years of Operations, Expands Language Reach, Surpasses 1 Lakh Subscribers and 10 Lakh Downloads Worldwide

India, 21 December 2023 – As AAONXT commemorates its 3rd operational milestone on 20th December 2023, Eastern India’s premier OTT platform is elated to announce a significant achievement. As part of our strategic expansion, AAONXT has recently made its presence felt in languages from the eastern part of India, including Odia and Bengali, with plans to further broaden our linguistic offerings by introducing Assamese in the coming months.

AAONXT, Odisha’s First independent OTT platform, is aimed at showcasing web series, feature films, and documentaries across a wide variety of genres. This initiative caters to the entertainment needs of 50 million Odias across the globe who are deprived of quality cinema/content in their mother tongue. We believe in bringing a path-breaking change in entertainment at par with the changing international filmmaking/showcasing scenario.

The company, led by Founder and CEO Mr. Kaushik Das, has witnessed remarkable growth, boasting an impressive 80,000 to 100,000 regular subscribers and nearly 10 lakh downloads worldwide. This expansion aligns with AAONXT’s vision to break down language barriers and offer diverse, indigenous content to audiences around the globe. Presently available in 94 countries, AAONXT is breaking new ground in the world of regional entertainment. AAONXT’s Founder and CEO, Mr. Kaushik Das, expressed his excitement about this milestone, saying, “Our journey has been nothing short of exhilarating. We are thrilled to witness the growing global reach of AAONXT and the increasing popularity of our diverse content offerings. The inclusion of Assamese and the positive response from audiences across 94 countries are testaments to our commitment to providing quality entertainment. As we expand our language offerings and witness the overwhelming response from our audience worldwide, we are motivated to continue our mission of bringing diverse, high-quality content to every corner of the globe. AAONXT is not just a platform; it’s a celebration of culture, storytelling, and the human experience.”

Growth Highlights: