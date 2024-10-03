AARC Drives the Power of Aseptic Packaging to Promote Sustainability and Food Safety & Circularity

3rd Oct 2024 Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India The Action Alliance for Recycling Beverage Cartons (AARC) recently hosted a key event in Lucknow, bringing together industry leaders to discuss the crucial role of aseptic packaging in enhancing food safety and promoting sustainability in India’s rapidly growing food sector. The event focused on innovative packaging solutions, waste management, and the expanding circular economy. One of the major themes was the growing preference for beverage cartons as a packaging solution, highlighting their numerous benefits. CEOs from domestic and international companies, senior government officials, and the Vice-Chancellor of Baba Bhim Rao Ambedkar University attended besides lot of WMA’s and recyclers from across the country. The national workshop, where discussions centered on how packaging technologies can drive growth by extending the shelf life of agricultural produce and strengthening product branding. Eight recyclers and waste management agencies showcased the best practices in beverage carton collection & recycling.

The Chief Guest Honorable Minister Shri. Dinesh Pratap Singh (Minister of Department of Food Processing & Horticulture) inaugurated this major national conference on waste management and the circular economy. He addressed the gathering by saying, “By becoming ‘Vocal for Local’, we can make products from Uttar Pradesh famous worldwide, allowing the state’s heritage to become a part of other cultures. Today’s workshop is a step towards this vision. By going beyond compliance and embracing circularity, we can turn waste into assets, promote sustainability, and set a new standard for responsible growth. Let us work together to create a future where our methods not only meet the needs of the present but also safeguard the well-being of future generations.” Speaking at the event, Shri Atulesh Yadav, Chief Environmental Officer, Government of Uttar Pradesh, commented, “Though regulatory departments often emphasize enforcement, our priority is on offering support in the still-developing EPR framework.” Cassio Simoes, Chairman, AARC, said, “We are at a pivotal moment in India’s journey towards a circular economy. The integration of sustainable practices in food packaging and waste management is crucial for minimizing waste and conserving resources. Aseptic packaging, in particular, plays a vital role in extending the shelf life of products, reducing food spoilage, and promoting a circular economy. Ensuring that food remains safe and of high quality while also doing right by the planet is at the heart of our mission. Our collective efforts, alongside government initiatives and collaborations with various government agencies, are driving significant progress in recycling and waste management. I am delighted by the fruitful discussions during this session, which I believe will fast-track our collective action towards a more sustainable future for India.”

The first session of the workshop, titled “EPR Compliance & Fulfilment in the Evolving Regulatory Landscape – Broad Perspectives,” focused on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and how industries are adapting to the changing regulatory environment. Abhishek Garg provided a detailed overview of the development of EPR in India, which began in 2016 and was fully implemented by 2022, creating a structured system for the collection, transportation, and recycling of non-renewable plastic waste. He stressed the need for collaboration between producers, the government, and waste management systems to ensure compliance and efficiency. The session, moderated by Shri Atul Yadav, Chief Environmental Officer of Uttar Pradesh, and featured esteemed panelists including SK Shukla (Business Head, India Glycols), Ganesh Narayanswami (Head of Purchasing, John Distilleries), Ashish Jain (Founder & Director, Indian Pollution Control Association), and Hrishikesh Ramani (Head of Manufacturing, Dabur India). The panelists discussed recent regulatory developments affecting EPR compliance in India and the responsibilities of producers, importers, and brand owners in the efficient collection & recycling of packaging materials. Brands shared best practices across industries to meet recycling targets and reduce the environmental impact of packaging.

Hrishikesh Ramani (Head of Manufacturing, Dabur India, shared, “Sustainability has become a fundamental necessity; without it, brands cannot thrive. Decentralizing recycling facilities and addressing the challenges of managing used beverage cartons are crucial steps forward. By exchanging best practices, we can achieve substantial progress.” Mr. Ganesh Narayanswami, Head of Purchasing, John Distilleries, said, “We are actively working with our suppliers, pushing them to load their recycling data to ensure transparency and compliance. And in fact, aim to adopt best waste management practices across our value chain.”

The second session, titled “Beverage Cartons and UBC Recycling: Collaborative Strategies and Opportunities Towards a Circular Economy,” focused on the role of collaboration in scaling up beverage cartons and used beverage carton (UBC) recycling in India. Industry leaders emphasized the potential of beverage cartons as a low-carbon packaging solution, especially in the dairy and juice sectors, and discussed the importance of multi-stakeholder cooperation in expanding the recycling network. Experts highlighted a 40% reduction in food wastage, up to 80% savings in transportation costs and energy consumption, and a 61% lower climate impact compared to PET. Additionally, the solution uses minimal amounts of fossil-based plastic. Speakers also underscored the benefits of aseptic technology in maintaining food safety, preventing tampering, and ensuring long-term food storability without refrigeration, with the six-layer protection of beverage cartons significantly reducing energy usage and preserving nutritional integrity during transport. Moderated by Mr. Prabhjot Sodhi, Senior Programme Director at the Centre for Environment Education, the session featured panelists Dr. Reva Prakash (GIZ), SN Umakanth (ITC Limited), Gurashish Singh Sahni (ReCircle), Aman Grover (Recity), and Jignesh Shah (Deluxe Recycling), who discussed opportunities to scale up UBC recycling infrastructure and the role of innovative technologies in enhancing collection and processing efficiency.

Dr. Praveen Aggarwal, CEO of AARC, emphasized the need for public awareness around sustainable packaging, stating, “Recycling in the beverage sector holds immense potential for fostering a circular economy. Aseptic packaging, especially beverage cartons, not only cuts food waste and energy use but also supports India’s sustainability goals. With innovation and awareness, we can build a more efficient and responsible packaging ecosystem thereby contributing to achieve the goal of reaching US $ 1.5billion F&B economy for India.”

As the event concluded, the collective sentiment among participants underscored that harnessing the benefits of aseptic technology and prioritizing recycling initiatives, stakeholders can significantly reduce waste, enhance food safety, and contribute to a thriving circular economy. The Action Alliance for Recycling Beverage Cartons remains committed to driving these efforts forward, emphasizing that through innovation and unified action, a sustainable future for India’s food packaging industry is within reach.