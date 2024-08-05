Aashvi Agarwal launches her book ‘The Promised Land: A Visual Anatomy of Human Faith’ at Bikaner House, Delhi

Aashvi Agarwal, a 14-year-old author, launched her book ‘The Promised Land: A Visual Anatomy of Human Faith.’ The event celebrated the blend of faith and photography, featuring her documentation of the Ram Mandir’s inauguration on January 22, 2024. Guided by historians Uma Nair and Kounteya Sinha, Agarwal’s book captures this historic moment.

The launch saw the presence of notable figures such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Amitabh Kant, Mary Kom, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Muzaffar Ali. The program included thematic discussions and a reading by the young author.

Temples have long been seen as gateways to self-realization and divinity, reflecting humanity’s search for fundamental truths. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, fulfilling centuries of devotion and anticipation for a grand temple at Lord Ram’s birthplace.

Agarwal’s book contains black and white photographs that depict the surge of faith that spread across India and the world after the Ram Temple’s inauguration. It captures the emotions of visitors and highlights Ayodhya’s architecture, traditions, and heritage through the influx of people in the first five months following the temple’s opening.

In an interview, Agarwal, a 10th-grade student at La Martiniere For Girls in Kolkata, explained why she named her book “The Promised Land.” She emphasized the cultural, religious, and political significance of the Ram Temple for Hindus worldwide. The temple’s completion fulfilled long-held religious aspirations and preserved Hindu traditions. Through her photographs, Agarwal aimed to convey the essence of faith, focusing on the human story of emotion and devotion.

The event’s Guest of Honour list included Aditi Rao Hydari, Amitabh Kant, Mary Kom, Gul Panag, Sanjeev Sanyal, Divya Dutta, Timothy Curtis, Bilkis Mir, Kishwar Choudhury, and other dignitaries.

Kounteya Sinha, Agarwal’s mentor, noted that the book captures the human emotions and devotion in Ayodhya following the temple’s opening. Featuring over 300 black and white photographs, the book intertwines Ayodhya’s architecture and heritage with the overwhelming faith of its visitors.

Praised by art curator and critic Uma Nair as “historic and unparalleled,” Agarwal’s debut captures the raw emotions of faith, free from political or personal agendas. Nair commended Agarwal’s ability to blend traditional narrative techniques with modern human graphics. In the preface, Nair praised Agarwal’s supreme storytelling and humaneness in addressing such a complex subject. Sinha highlighted Agarwal’s passion and dedication in documenting the significant human congregation in Ayodhya, resulting in an iconic and path-breaking book.