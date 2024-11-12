Abans Holdings Limited Reports Strong Q2 FY2025 Results with 41.41% Increase in PBT

Mumbai, November 12, 2024: Abans Holdings Limited (NSE: ABANS), a prominent diversified financial services company, announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The company reported robust financial performance, marking significant growth in its net profit and profit before tax (PBT) for Q2 FY2024.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) for Q2 FY2024 saw a remarkable 41% increase, rising to ₹3,507.09 Lakhs, up from ₹2,480.12 Lakhs in the same quarter last year. This surge in PBT underscores Abans’ strong operational performance, driven by improved efficiencies and solid market positioning.

Consolidated Total Income for Q2 FY2024 was ₹64,192.58 Lakhs, reflecting the company’s continuous expansion and business growth. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter increased to ₹5.46, further signalling positive returns for shareholders.

For the half-year ended September 30, 2024, the company reported total revenue from operations of ₹93,828.61 Lakhs. Profit Before Tax for the first half of FY2025 stood at ₹6,400.38 Lakhs, compared to ₹4,892.43 Lakhs in the same period of FY2024. Net Profit After Tax for the half-year was ₹5,159.87 Lakhs, demonstrating Abans’ consistent profitability and growth momentum.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Nirbhay Vassa, Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer of Abans Holdings, said: “We are extremely pleased with our strong financial results for Q2 FY2025. The 41% growth in PBT is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team. These results reflect our ability to optimize operational efficiencies, enhance our core business segments, and remain resilient in a competitive market. Our continued focus on driving sustainable growth and delivering value to our shareholders remains at the heart of our strategy.”

Abans Holdings continues to make strong strides across its diversified business portfolio, including agency operations, treasury, lending, and asset management. The company remains committed to expanding its market presence and capitalizing on emerging opportunities to further strengthen its financial position in the coming quarters.