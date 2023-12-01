Abba Wallet, a Digital Wallet for Sending and Receiving Money Across Africa, Debuts on Google Play for Android Users

Windhoek, Namibia, December 01, 2023 — Abba Payments Ltd., the developer of Africa’s long-anticipated peer-to-peer mobile payment solution, Abba Wallet, today announced that its flagship digital platform, Abba Wallet, has debuted on Google Play and is now available for anyone, anywhere in Africa and beyond, wherever is available, for Android users to download and perusal on Google Play.

As a mobile payment platform for the African continent that allows contactless in-app, online transactions on mobile devices, Abba Wallet allows users of verified accounts to send and receive money, in real-time, up to an equivalence of $50,000 USD to any holder of an Abba Wallet Verified Account, anywhere in Africa, wherever available. Abba Wallet provides a variety of authentication methods, including PINs, Passcodes, QR codes, and biometrics like fingerprint and facial recognition.

On the same Abba Wallet platform, the company has integrated Abba Wallet Events, which enables users across Africa to crowdraise funds from their contacts or do family contributions for their urgent needs including weddings, birthdays, funerals, school fees, church events, community projects or to get crowdfunded by the community across Africa.

“The current Abba Wallet version is only available for Android users on Google Play and the company plans to roll out for the iOS version on App Store in coming weeks,” states Edgar Songanga, Abba Payments CEO.

Abba Wallet also allows users to transfer funds from any location in Africa, in local currencies that can be converted into the currency of choice. With this, Abba Payments seeks to improve cross-country trading, offering flexible management of fundraising events, and eliminating the issues of physical fiat currencies.

Abba Wallet is a conduit of an innovative ecosystem including Abbain.com, Africa’s premier business intelligence system focusing on providing commercial data, insights and analytics on companies and industries of all sizes and sectors operating throughout Africa, and then make the data available for free to anyone doing business anywhere in Africa, in order to help buyers make informed decisions at the point of sale. Abbain.com also offers buyers’ protection through Abbain Escrow on its marketplace, offering money back guarantee with flexible return policies through its platform at https://abbain.com.

The founders have bootstrapped the development of the Abba Wallet App and have successfully launched it to give the company a super healthy valuation. Anyone in Africa can download Abba Wallet from Google Play Store for free.at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.simon.abbawallet.