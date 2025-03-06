Abhay Verma Reveals His Dream Collaborations and Unwavering Admiration for Shah Rukh Khan on In The Ring with Filmfare

Abhay Verma, the young heartthrob of this generation, is carving a niche for himself with his effortless and undeniable screen presence. The talented actor recently took center stage in the latest episode of In The Ring with Filmfare, which is now available for streaming on Filmfare’s YouTube channel. Hosted by Jitesh Pillai, Editor-in-Chief, Filmfare, this engaging talk show offers fans an exclusive glimpse into the lives and careers of some of the most sought-after talents in the film and OTT industries, all set against the backdrop of a live audience that heightens the immersive experience.

Abhay’s rise in the industry has been nothing short of remarkable. He first turned heads with his gripping performance in The Family Man 2, followed by his compelling work in Safed, proving his commitment to challenging narratives. However, it was Munjya that truly redefined his career, cementing his stature as a powerhouse performer. With an innate ability to breathe life into his characters, he makes every role feel raw and real. During the interview, Abhay reflected on the bold choice that defined his path, to his game-changing role in Munjya, his deep admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, and much more.

Opening about the bold choice that shaped his journey, he revealed, “I have no regrets about not doing Archies because this role gave me something far more valuable, it gave me a purpose. My mother was shocked when she found out about my choice, but I wanted to break stereotypes and prove that there is no one ‘right way’ to flourish. A lot of people didn’t even recognize me on screen initially, but the messages of appreciation I received meant the world to me.”

Discussing his dream collaborations, he expressed his deep admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, “I want to work with Shah Rukh Khan, not just because of his stardom, but because of his craft and the way he balances everything with grace. I want to learn from him.”

Reflecting on his journey from Haryana to Mumbai, he shared how self-belief helped him overcome doubts, “Coming from Haryana, I have often heard that I don’t ‘fit in.’ People have told me time and again that I am not fit enough for the roles. But a small belief in myself made all the difference.”

He also shed light on the rough patch he faced during his initial phase in Bollywood, “Some directors were tough, but I won’t say they were disrespectful. Their criticism was part of my process. When I got the offer for Archies by the time I signed up for another project, I had already started evolving.”

Abhay candidly shared his thoughts on navigating the highs and lows of his career, “I value criticism over compliments as it fosters growth. Inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s resilience through life’s challenges, I embrace failures as vital lessons. Ae Watan Mere Watan’s failure was silently carried as a reminder that setbacks are part of life, urging continuous progress.”