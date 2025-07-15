AbleLight Thrift Shop in Green Bay Relocating

Green Bay, WI, July 15, 2025 — AbleLight is relocating its Green Bay, Wisconsin, thrift shop after closing its location at 336 N. Military Ave. on Thursday, July 3, 2025. This closure is part of a planned move to a new and improved space that is expected to open in September 2025, at 2269 True Ln.

To help clear inventory ahead of the move, the Green Bay store offered 90% off clothing and 75% off all other merchandise.

“We’ve been at this location for more than 45 successful years and are grateful to our landlord and the loyal customers who have supported us,” said Laura Choronzy, Market Director of AbleLight Thrift Shops. “So many accomplishments have been made here, and we’re excited to continue that legacy in a new space that offers a refreshed shopping environment for customers, donors, and staff.”

Shoppers can expect several improvements, including extended hours with Sunday availability and a more convenient donation drop-off area. The store will also be located in a well-established shopping district, making it easier to access and more visible within the community.

AbleLight Thrift Shops play a key role in supporting the organization’s mission. 100% of the proceeds go toward funding services for people with developmental disabilities, including housing and employment support. Each store also creates job opportunities, with at least 25% of positions reserved for individuals with disabilities.