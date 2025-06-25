Abnormal AI Launches in Japan to Deliver AI-Native Email Security to Local Enterprises

TOKYO, June 25, 2025 –Abnormal AI, the leader in AI-native human behavior security, today announced the launch of its operations in Japan. This expansion strengthens the company’s operations in Asia-Pacific and reinforces its commitment to protecting enterprises worldwide from advanced email threats using behavioral AI.

“Japan is a cornerstone of our international growth strategy,” said Evan Reiser, Co-Founder and CEO of Abnormal AI. “As the third-largest economy and one of the most technologically advanced markets in the world, Japan presents a tremendous opportunity for Abnormal. We are committed to investing in the region to help Japanese enterprises redefine email security in the era of AI.”

The launch comes amid a sharp rise in socially-engineered email attacks targeting Japanese businesses. Traditional security tools often fall short against these sophisticated threats, which is where Abnormal AI’s platform stands apart. Built on a cloud-native architecture and powered by behavioral AI, Abnormal’s AI-native platform precisely stops the full spectrum of advanced email attacks—including phishing, business email compromise, vendor fraud, and emerging threats—by detecting anomalies among known normal behavior.

“Abnormal leverages AI-native technology to proactively detect and stop sophisticated cyber threats powered by malicious AI—threats that frequently evade traditional defenses,” said Kei Mitsuyama, Country Manager for Abnormal AI Japan. “Our advanced AI-driven approach not only increases threat detection accuracy, but also simplifies operations, reducing the burden on already-stretched security teams.”

The launch builds on Abnormal AI’s momentum across the broader Asia-Pacific region, where the company is rapidly expanding its customer base and local teams to meet surging demand.

“We’ve seen remarkable growth across the region as organizations increasingly recognize the need for modern, AI-powered security solutions,” said Tim Bentley, Vice President of Asia-Pacific at Abnormal AI. “Japan is a strategic market for us, and we’re excited to partner with leading enterprises here to deliver better protection with less complexity.”

Abnormal AI will be exhibiting at the Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit in Tokyo from July 23–25, where it will showcase its behavioral AI platform and discuss best practices for securing the modern workplace against today’s most advanced threats.