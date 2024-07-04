ACC wins the prestigious Golden Peacock Environment Management Award for the sixth time

Ahmedabad, 04th July 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, is proud to be the winner of the Golden Peacock Environment Management Award for the sixth time from the Institute of Directors, a global authority on corporate excellence. It highlights the benchmarks set by the Company with its comprehensive and steadfast adherence towards sustainable practices.

Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said, “This recognition is a testament to our constant commitment towards sustainability. By embracing a robust governance structure towards each of our Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) pillars, we have been successful in embedding a culture of sustainability into our people and across our organisation. This approach ensures our performance exceeds beyond compliance and sets new benchmarks.”

ACC has been recognised with this Golden Peacock Award, for its robust governance system towards environment management, adoption of ISO 14001 (EMS) certification for its plants, regular internal and external audits, strong environment compliance system, and the utilisation of innovative technologies for environment protection.

ACC remains committed to climate change mitigation being the first cement company to sign the Net Zero 2050 pledge and has its short term (2030) goals validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).