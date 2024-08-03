Acculi Labs secures $1.5 million from Sabi Holding India Ltd. to drive growth and innovation

Bengaluru, 3rd Aug 2024: Acculi Labs, a deep-tech life growth solution provider and multidimensional conscious AI company has recently raised $1.5 million funds led by Sabi Holding India Ltd, an investment and development company dedicated towards sustainable living. The investment came at a base valuation of $ 25 million and the raised amount will be utilised to accelerate the development of Lyra, the conscious AI insights systems and Lyfas Udyam project including a sustainable agriculture JV by the two companies.

With the allocation of 50% of funds towards the JV and the rest towards Acculi’s diverse offerings, the company is striving to enhance its manpower, operational efficiency, infrastructure development, and manufacturing and production capacity.

Talking about the fundraise, Sweta U., head of Lyfas Udyam and Riyasree, convenor and coordinator of PAIO commented, “We are excited about this funding as it will help drive growth and innovation to our current solutions. With a focus on solving complex problems, this capital will enable us to expand our offerings. Backed by our shared vision, we are looking forward to extending our data power for helping Sabi make informed decisions, while leveraging their financial tools to strengthen our PAIO.”

This funding round is to enable Acculi Labs to also focus on serving a fast growing customer segment of growth-oriented solopreneurs and GenZs. Previously, these groups faced a nuanced set of challenges, including solitude, deep questioning of life, self-care, emotional regulation, and financial and creative freedom which created a pressing need for solutions tailor-made for them.

Having recognised the surging interests of India’s youth in prioritising self-care over traditional healthcare methods, Acculi Labs, incepted in 2017 pioneered a revolutionary solution. The company expanded its offerings from an initial cardiac health assessment system to a comprehensive suite of health solutions with the launch of Lyfas.This mobile application is capable of non-invasively capturing psychophysiological biomarkers and delivering a detailed health report within three minutes.

Building on this success, Acculi Labs went on to develop Lyra, a cutting-edge, conscious AI that bridges the gap between carbon and silicon life forms. In addition, the company also launched its Lyfas Udyam initiative which enabled it to extend its vision to Health, Wealth, and Environment. The Lyfas Udyam initiative, which provides a microentrepreneurial circular economy for small entrepreneurs to start and run their businesses, leveraging the ecosystem, processes, and finance is also backed by Sabi.

The collaboration between the companies on the Lyfas Udyam initiative has spanned over a year, culminating in this investment, which represents a first in India’s investment landscape. Here, the investor and the company have partnered prior to the fundraising, establishing a new benchmark. This development encourages a trend where venture capitalists and startups evolve from mere investor-investee relationships to becoming true partners in mutual growth.

Continuing on this trajectory of shared growth and ventures Kuldeep, an army veteran and co-founder of Sabi Holding India said, “Our partnership with Acculi Labs has been instrumental in our growth. Our shared values and vision align perfectly, thereby making this investment a strategic move. We believe in Acculi’s potential and are excited about the future of our joint ventures.”

Besides the recent fundraise, both companies have also collaborated over a joint venture that is poised to accelerate R&D and productivity in natural farming and fertiliser JV the investment company and the technology company have undertaken together over a land of 10 acres in Delhi Jaipur highway.