Ace Photographer Rohit Chawla has joined the AAFT School of Still Photography as Industry Dean

Noida, 03rd February 2025: AAFT is pleased to announce the appointment of renowned photographer Mr. Rohit Chawla as Dean of the School of Still Photography. This appointment marks a significant step in our ongoing commitment to academic excellence and industry relevance. Mr. Chawla, recognised as a leading contemporary photographer started his career in advertising at JWT before eventually moving on to start his own design and film production company. His avant-garde photography is characterised by a minimalist design and a consistent graphic style.

With a career spanning four decades, Mr Chawla won India’s first-ever prestigious Industry Craft Gold Lion at Cannes in 2023. He has also won the Grandprix at Spikes Asia for design & another Grandprix at Abbie’s in June 2024. He is represented by the Art Alive Gallery in India. In his editorial role as the erstwhile Group Creative Director for the India Today Group and magazine, he has conceptualised & photographed over 400 magazine covers. Rohit’s artistic vision and stunning imagery will greatly benefit our photography students, guiding them towards excellence in their field.

Rohit’s exhibitions, such as ‘Wanderlust’, ‘Tribute to Raja Ravi Varma’, ‘Klimt – The Sequel’, ‘Free Freedom! – The Homage’, ‘Fine Art of Food’, and ‘Wearable Art Collection’, have occurred in diverse venues globally, and his images are included in significant private collections and museums.

On his appointment, Mr Chawla said, “Photography is not about trends; it’s about truth and perspective. In a world flooded with images, only the authentic ones stand out. Joining AAFT is an incredible opportunity for me to craft and mentor future photographers. This will be a two-way journey of learning and discovering new creativity in photography, where I aim to share my experience while also gaining fresh perspectives from the students in this evolving creative industry.”

AAFT School of Still Photography reigns as one of the top Photography Institutes in India which helps students to expertise in domains like Photojournalism, Architectural Photography, AI in Photography, Event Photography and many more, which play a crucial role in the world of photography. With an illustrious 31-year legacy, AAFT remains committed to providing top-tier programs that equip aspiring photographers with the skills and vision to excel in the photography landscape.