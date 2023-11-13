ACKO Unveils a Game-Changer in Insurance Just for Cricket Fans: The 100 Over Cover

Bangalore, November 13, 2023: In an industry-defining move, ACKO brings the excitement of cricket into the insurance world with its innovative 100 Over Insurance that covers all personal injuries suffered during the match. This will ensure that cricket fans can focus on the thrill of the game with complete peace of mind.

Elevated Cricket Experience

ACKO’s new insurance is designed to let cricket enthusiasts enjoy every moment of the game, as they cheer for India, with the assurance of comprehensive protection. This first of its kind product provides insurance cover for fans against any sort of personal injuries while watching the match – whether in the stadium or from the comforts of their homes. From accidental slips at home to getting hurt while celebrating a wicket or a six with friends at your favourite hangout spot, ACKO’s 100 over insurance will keep you covered.

The policy can be purchased through their dedicated site. Priced at just INR 100, fans get to enjoy 100 overs of cricket with a safety net, ensuring it’s within reach for every cricket fan.

Simplified Claims, Amplified Trust

If at all, life throws a googly, ACKO’s simple claims process will ensure customers get back to cheering for their team in no time.

“With the 100 Over Insurance product, we are not just protecting our customers; we are joining in with them to cheer for every run and wicket that the men in blue score and take. This policy is a ticket for fans to enjoy cricket with peace of mind. It highlights our love for the game and our commitment to our customers’ happiness and protection,” said Ashish Mishra, EVP Marketing at ACKO.

With this launch, ACKO reaffirms its commitment to delivering products that resonate with consumers’ lifestyles and interests.