Actor Manoj Bajpayee and the Starcast of Joram Engage In An Interactive Conversation at a Talk Show in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 11th December, 2023: NMIMS Bengaluru hosted actor Manoj Bajpayee for an interactive talk show. At the hour-long talk show, the veteran actor also engaged in a Q&A with keen NMIMS students and cinema enthusiasts. The actor was accompanied by the entire star cast of Joram.

Manoj Bajpayee is a highly admired actor, known for his versatile and intense acting performances. Harbouring dreams of becoming an actor since childhood, his journey from a small village in Bihar to becoming an actor of renown has been one of great struggle and eventual victory. The actor is known for his noteworthy performances in films like Bandit Queen and Satya as well as leading acts in popular films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Special 26. The actor has also been honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s second-highest civilian recognition. He has also received many national and international accolades and awards, including four National Awards, for his exceptional performances.

Joram is a survival thriller that follows the protagonist played by Manoj Bajpayee, who is on the run with his baby girl after a set of terrible events involving him. The film, set to release in theatres on 8 December 2023, is a gripping story of human resilience and highlights several critical social, political and economic issues. It was screened at the prestigious International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IIFR) and the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival earlier this year, receiving wide accolades.

At the event, Manoj Bajpayee shared inspirational anecdotes from his life’s eventful journey and his career in cinema. He engaged in a candid conversation with the audience through a Q&A where the actor delved deep into the challenges he faced during the making of the film, which included shooting intense sequences along with a three-month-old baby. He also walked through the process behind his preparations, stating that he preferred to get into the skin of the characters he plays completely and mould his craft according to it.

Manoj Bajpayee went on to discuss his third successful collaboration with acclaimed director Devashish Makhija for Joram while mentioning that their previous collaboration Bhosle received an overwhelming response from the OTT audience and helped him receive his third National Award and international accolades. The actor entertained the attendees with popular dialogues from his films throughout the interaction. Moreover, the star cast discussed Joram’s success at the IIFR and the Jio MAMI.