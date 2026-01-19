AD Ports Group Explores Collaboration with Nigeria’s Ministry of Marine & Blue Economy in Ports, Logistics, Maritime and Digital Services and Infrastructure

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Jan 19: AD Ports Group Managing Director and Group CEO, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, met with His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to discuss future cooperation and advance strategic collaboration in trade, maritime, shipping and logistics.

Building on this high-level engagement, AD Ports Group, a leading global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to explore collaboration opportunities across ports, logistics, maritime services, and digital trade infrastructure.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO of AD Ports Group.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation to explore investment and development opportunities across Nigeria’s ports and maritime ecosystem, including logistics services, economic and free zones, as well as digital trade platforms.

The MoU reflects Nigeria’s strategic importance as Africa’s largest economy and one of the continent’s leading maritime and trade hubs, supported by an extensive coastline, major port assets, and expanding regional and international trade flows.

His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said: “This MoU represents an important step in advancing Nigeria’s Marine and Blue economy agenda. By partnering with an internationally experienced group such as AD Ports Group, we aim to explore opportunities that can strengthen port efficiency, logistics connectivity, maritime services, and digital trade infrastructure, while supporting sustainable economic growth and positioning Nigeria as a leading maritime hub in Africa.” Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said: “Nigeria is a cornerstone of Africa’s maritime and trade landscape, with significant potential across the ports and logistics sectors. This MoU reflects our shared ambition to explore long-term, sustainable development opportunities that support Nigeria’s economic growth, trade competitiveness, and job creation, in line with the directives of our wise leadership. AD Ports Group brings international expertise across integrated ports, logistics, maritime services, and digital trade solutions, and we look forward to working closely with our Nigerian partners as we assess areas of mutual interest.”

AD Ports Group continues to expand its presence across Africa, with existing ports, logistics, and maritime investments in countries including Egypt, Tanzania, Angola, and the Republic of the Congo, supporting regional trade integration and long-term economic development.

Noteworthy, the MoU comes in line with the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) recently signed between the UAE and Nigeria, signalling the start of a new chapter of increased trade and investment between the two nations.

The CEPA agreement will reduce tariffs and remove trade barriers, significantly boosting investment flows and creating opportunities in critical sectors such as technology, agriculture, precious metals, and energy. Additionally, it will enhance public and private sector cooperation, strengthen supply chains, and empower SMEs to expand their reach in global markets.

With bilateral non-oil trade totalling US$4.3 billion in 2024 – a 55.3 percent year-on-year increase compared to 2023, the trade relationship between the UAE and Nigeria continues to grow, reflecting a robust commitment to mutual economic success.

According to BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, Nigeria’s real GDP growth is projected to accelerate from 4.1% in 2025 to 4.3% in 2026, marking the fastest expansion in four years. This sustained growth trajectory positions Nigeria as one of the fastest-growing economies in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2026, underscoring the country’s improving economic outlook and reinforcing the attractiveness of strategic investment and development opportunities across key sectors.