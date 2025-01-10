AD Ports Group Recognised with Multiple Honours at HBC 2024 International Awards

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 10 January 2025: AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), an enabler of integrated trade, transport and logistics solutions, achieved outstanding recognition with six awards at the Harvard Business Council 2024 International Awards ceremony, held this month in Riyadh, KSA.

The accolades awarded to AD Ports Group are an endorsement of the extraordinary resilience and limitless vision that enable the Group to breed success after success and to be at the forefront of the trade and logistics industry.

Under the esteemed patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Energy, and Her Royal Highness Princess Ghada bint Abdullah Al Saud, the ceremony celebrated excellence across multiple sectors.

Ahmad Al Khayat, Senior Vice President of Excellence Management, AD Ports Group, said: “We are pleased that the Harvard Business Council has recognised AD Ports Group’s significant achievements throughout 2024, as well as our team’s unwavering commitment to continuously enhancing our services. The acknowledgment from a prestigious organisation like the Harvard Business Council is a testament to our efforts, as we continue to push the boundaries of excellence and drive our Group towards new heights of global leadership and innovation.”

Achievements of AD Ports Group at HBC 2024:

Project Diamond Award:

o SAFEEN Marine Services, part of AD Ports Group – Vessel Traffic Management Information System (VTMIS) Project – The VTMIS project was recognised for its impact on maritime safety and operational efficiency. Integrating advanced tracking and monitoring systems, it has optimised vessel management, ensuring safe and efficient maritime operations within UAE waters.

Professional Diamond Award:

o Dr. Souraj Salah, Director of Process Improvement – Dr. Salah’s work in Lean Six Sigma applications has transformed processes across the organisation, achieving substantial cost savings and a 96% reduction in lead times. His commitment to continual improvement has positioned AD Ports Group as a leader in process optimisation and operational excellence.

Health & Safety Gold Award:

o OFCO Offshore International, part of AD Ports Group – OFCO was awarded for its comprehensive health and safety practices, which adhere to OHSAS 18001 and OSHAD SF standards. Their commitment to rigorous safety protocols has set an industry benchmark in offshore safety.

Human Resources Gold Award:

o AD Ports Group – Recognised for its strategic approach to human capital, the Group’s Human Capital and Emiratisation Unit has driven workforce engagement and development programs, fostering a productive work environment aligned with organisational goals.

Women Leader Gold Award:

o Ms. Tasha Sawchuk, VP of Strategy Development, Ports Cluster – Ms. Sawchuk received accolades for her strategic vision and dedication to advancing women’s roles within maritime and logistics. Her leadership has significantly contributed to AD Ports Group’s strategic development and long-term growth.

Professional Gold Award:

o Mr. Mohamed Al Qubaisi, Operations Manager, Ports Cluster – Mr. Al Qubaisi was recognised for his significant impact in optimising port operations, driving cost efficiencies, and enhancing health and safety practices at Zayed Port. His dedication to improving customer satisfaction and operational standards exemplifies excellence within AD Ports Group.

The Harvard Business Council International Awards is the global standard for total quality management and continuous improvement. This platform offers organisations from around the world the opportunity to tell their success stories of achieving organisational excellence, adopting best practices, and providing services that meet stakeholders’ expectations.

The HBC 2024 Awards recognised 60 winners across 28 categories, representing over 5,000 assessment hours and 3,741 applications. With the global launch of the Intelligent Sustainable Excellence (ISE) Model and the introduction of the HBC Quality of Life Award, the event underscored a commitment to advancing standards that enhance societal well-being.