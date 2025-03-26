AD Ports Group’s Digital Arm Maqta Technologies Group Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Indra Group

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 25 March 2025: AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), an enabler of integrated trade, transport and logistics solutions today announced a strategic partnership agreement signed between its digital arm, Maqta Technologies Group, and the Indra Group. This collaboration aims to explore opportunities for jointly offering digitalisation services and solutions for ports, logistics, and trade across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
About Neel Achary 22281 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.