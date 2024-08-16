Adani Kattupalli Port through its social responsibility department provided seed paddy and organic fertilizers to 200 farmers in Kattur

Chennai: This year 2024-25, Adani Kattupalli port today distributed seed paddy and organic fertilizers to 200 farmers in Kattur, Neytha Vail, Kadapakkam and AR Palayam panchayats for organic farming through the social responsibility department in the presence of Capt. Madan Mohan, COO of Adani Kattupalli and Ennore port and panchayat council leaders.
Also, these 200 farmers are being given all the help to carry out organic farming by explaining the awareness training process and integrating them through Adani Port’s Social Responsibility Department (Adani Foundation -CSR) officers. Also, this year ( July 2024) a Cooperative Organization for Organic Farmers (FPO) has been set up. Adani Kattupalli Port through their social responsibility department is doing many village development projects for the people of the Panchayat.