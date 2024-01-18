Adani total gas share price

Jan 18: Adani Total Gas Ltd. is one of the leading gas distribution companies in India. The company operates in 23 geographical areas across 15 states and union territories, serving over 1.5 million customers. The company is a joint venture between Adani Group and TotalEnergies, a global energy major.

The company’s share price has been volatile in the past year, ranging from a low of ₹522 to a high of ₹4000. As of January 18, 2024, the company’s share price was ₹988.25, down by 1.58% from the previous close. The company has a market capitalization of ₹1.1 trillion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.12.

The company’s financial performance has been strong, with consistent growth in revenue and net profit. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, the company reported a revenue of ₹10.96 billion, a net profit of ₹1.73 billion, and an EBITDA of ₹2.77 billion. The company’s net profit margin was 15.76%, higher than the sector average of 12.34%. The company’s effective tax rate was 24.89%, lower than the statutory rate of 25%.

The company’s growth prospects are positive, as it aims to expand its network and customer base, leverage its partnership with TotalEnergies, and benefit from the government’s policies to promote natural gas as a cleaner and cheaper fuel alternative. The company has also diversified into renewable energy solutions, such as solar rooftop systems and biogas plants.

In conclusion, Adani Total Gas Ltd. is a well-established and profitable gas distribution company with a strong competitive edge and growth potential. The company’s share price reflects its financial performance and future outlook but also faces risks such as regulatory uncertainties, environmental concerns, and market fluctuations.