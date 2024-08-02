Kolkata, 02nd August 2024– The Hilsa/ Ilish season is upon us, and the kitchens of Bengal are bringing out their best recipes for the king amongst fishes. Be it the steamed bhaapa Ilish or the yogurt based doi Ilish, nothing complements the Hilsa more than the pungent fragrance of mustard oil. Fortune Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil is delighted to announce the launch of a special edition packaging designed to celebrate this iconic culinary event. Available exclusively in West Bengal and Tripura, this unique packaging highlights the rich tradition and cultural significance of the Hilsa fish.

The limited-edition pack features a striking design inspired by the 19th-century Kalighat potchitro art, offering a visual tribute to the region’s artistic heritage. This initiative is complemented by a comprehensive promotional campaign that includes a television commercial, local cooking competitions, and various consumer engagement activities. To signify the artistic legacy of the region, the brand has decorated trams, which are traditional modes of transport in West Bengal with innovative paintings that showcase various traditions and practices associated with Hilsa. Kalighat art has been incorporated in these paintings to ensure they resonate with the local population. Additionally, these artistic trams serve to promote cultural pride and raise awareness about the rich culinary legacy of Hilsa in West Bengal.

The first step in cooking Ilish remains spreading the golden yellow hue of the mustard oil on the pan. For every Ilish recipe like a banana leaf wrapped paturi, a mustard paste based jhaal or a simple fry or curry (jhol), the mustard oil remains ubiquitous. Adani Wilmar is keen to engage with the connoisseurs of Ilish and its recipes this season.

To connect with the audience on a deeper level, a series of User-Generated Content (UGC) has been posted, focusing on Bengali art and culture has been posted. A variety of Point of Sale Materials (POSM) are also on display in stores to attract consumers. Radio promotions have helped to further amplify the campaign to reach a wider audience.

Mr. Mukesh Mishra, Senior Vice-President of Sales & Marketing, commented on the launch: “We are excited to introduce our special Ilish pack during a season that holds immense cultural value for the people of West Bengal and Tripura. By incorporating the Kalighat-inspired design into our packaging, we aim to celebrate not only the Hilsa season but also the rich cultural traditions of the region. This initiative reflects our commitment to enhancing regional connections and resonating deeply with our consumers’ culinary traditions.”

For outdoor promotions, Adani Wilmar has been engaging in various compelling activities like fish market branding, installation of giant pack cut-outs, branding AC buses and metro branding, and restaurant branding. Outdoor hoardings and digital screens (OOH) were used to further promote the new pack. Competitions were hosted as part of society and fish market activations, with winners being invited to a mega finale event in August. Participants showcased their culinary skills by cooking delectable Ilish recipes, and the final winners will be celebrated by some of the region’s prominent chefs.

The special Ilish pack by Fortune Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil (KGMO) will be available for a limited time only during the month of July and August.