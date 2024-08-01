Adbuffs dwells on unlocking precision and customer acquisition in DTC eCommerce at Shiprocket’s SHIVIR event

01st July 2024: Adbuffs – India’s leading performance marketing platform recently achieved tremendous response from the community of DTC brands at SHIVIR, Shiprocket’s flagship event that connected a multitude of brand owners and BSP within the DTC eCommerce landscape.

As the key highlight of the event, Adbuffs’ founders – Ramashish Bhowmik and Abhishek Maity led the Masterclass with their deep expertise and insights on the burgeoning eCommerce landscape. The masterclass was followed by a series of sessions on generating 50-100 creatives per week per brand with speed and scale and unlocking precision in customer acquisition to boost profitability and retention.

Talking about the masterclass, Ramasish Bhowmik, Co-Founder of Adbuffs said, “As a DTC-focused marketing agency, we have been committed to deliver unmatched results for e-commerce brands. With the average person being exposed to 5000 ads per day, it becomes more challenging than ever for brands to grasp user attention, thereby making this masterclass a strategic imperative. With an emphasis on building impactful customer acquisition strategy, we are proud to help DTC brands increase revenue, conversions, and loyalty.” Commenting on this incredible opportunity, Saijal Jain, Media Buying Manager of Adbuffs said, “ This event marks a significant milestone in our journey as we continue to make strides in supercharging growth for DTC ecommerce brands. With the opportunity to engage in conversations, and stirring inspiring interactions, we are looking forward to the incredible growth and possibilities brought forth by SHIVIR, Shiprocket’s flagship event.”

This trajectory of growth is expected to surge further, as India moves towards becoming a $100 Bn+ DTC market by 2025. The exponential rise of DTC models in India’s e-commerce ecosystem demonstrates the need for nuanced customer acquisition strategies, designed to garner attention and convert potential users into paying customers. This is where Adbuffs continues to focus on delivering ideas and insights to propel the growth of its clients.