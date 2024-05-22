Art is how we decorate spaces, and music is how we decorate time! To preserve the timelessness of the arts and up the ante for the classical music scene in India, Aditya Birla Group has brought legendary Indian artists together under one roof for an unforgettable, enchanting soirée of Indian classical rhythms with its Aditya Birla ‘Masters Of Music’ concert.

Indian music connoisseurs are in for a sensory treat as renowned names like L. Shankar, Vikku Vinayakram, V. Selvaganesh, Ustad Fazal Qureshi, and Swaminathan Selvaganesh will take the stage to enthral the concert attendees. Here’s everything to know about the sure-to-be spectacular evening:

A Glimpse of The Rich Heritage Of Indian Classical Music And Percussion: India’s diversity is reflected in the rich musical traditions that originated and continue to persist in the country. While Indian vocalists and percussionists have been adopting various styles and instruments from beyond Indian shores, India, for the longest time, has cultivated a culture of innovative percussion playing, enriching the past and the present of Indian classical music. Aditya Birla ‘Masters of Music’ concert will recognise and highlight this globally hailed lineage of Indian classical music and our world-renowned artists.

Grammy-Winning Artists Will Grace The Stage For The Night: The line-up for the soul-stirring evening includes veterans like Vikku Vinayakram, who has brought recognition to the ancient percussion of Ghatam and is known for his improvisatory finesse in playing it with the innovative complexity that is a signature across his various collaborations and discography. His Grammy win in the ‘Best World Album’ category in 1991 brought acclaim of great magnitude to Indian percussion.

The night gets better as globally renowned percussionist, V. Selvaganesh, will also serenade the auditorium with his craft of playing Kanjira. In 2024, his band ‘Shakti’ won the Grammy in the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category for ‘This Moment.’Shankar Lakshminarayana, widely known as L. Shankar, a multifaceted talent will grace the stage with his impeccable vocal and instrumental prowess during the evening. He is a world-renowned Grammy-winning artist who is credited for the invention of the stereophonic double violin. Along with these virtuosos, Ustad Fazal Qureshi will synthesise the palpable energy in the room into the rhythmic magic of tabla playing with an amalgamation of diverse music genres. Swaminathan Selvaganesh, who has gained mastery in playing various traditional percussions like Mridangam, Morsing, Kanjira, and Ghatam, will regale the audience with his alluring performance.

Three Generations Of Percussionists Will Perform Under The Same Roof: Three generations of percussionists – Vikku Vinayakram, his son V. Selvaganesh, and his grandson, Swaminathan Selvaganesh will display their acoustic prowess under the same roof in a performance for the history books, turning the concert into an extraordinary celebration of percussion heritage while leaving an indelible memory in the minds of the concert-goers.

Jamshed Bhabha Theatre At The NCPA Will Accommodate The Musical Aficionados For the Aditya Birla ‘Masters Of Music’ Concert: For more than five decades, the NCPA has been one of Mumbai’s regular cultural abodes, and its Jamshed Bhabha Theatre is a distinguished acoustic auditorium that has witnessed many orchestras and opera performances that require meticulous settings. With the capacity to seat 1,081 people, the theatre boasts a double foyer with superior acoustic settings, giving the attendees an intimate percussive experience of the concert.

The Aditya Birla Group is a patron of the arts. Aditya Birla ‘Masters of Music’, in collaboration with Hyperlink Brand Solutions and Paytm Insider, will be an ongoing endeavour to bring music enthusiasts together for an evening with legendary artists, serenading the audience and providing them with a sensory nourishing experience like never before.

Any person above the age of 8 and music enthusiasts are invited to witness history being created on 16th June 2024 by percussion luminaries. Book your tickets here.