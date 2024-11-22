Adlan Fragrances Partners with Bobby Boyd for Exclusive Candle Collection

November 22, 2024, Los Angeles, CA — Adlan Fragrances, the design-forward luxury candle brand known for its signature stoneware vessels, is proud to announce an exclusive collaboration with Bobby Boyd, real estate agent to the stars and formerly seen on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing. Adlan introduces November’s Rose, a limited-edition candle crafted in honor of Bobby’s late mother, whose birthday fell in November.

Marking a design evolution for Adlan Fragrances, November’s Rose debuts in a striking white vessel, an exclusive departure from the brand’s signature graphite design. Founders Alexander Del Rae and Andrew Gleason bring their shared passion for artistry and design to this collection, blending Adlan’s timeless elegance with Bobby’s heartfelt inspiration.

The fragrance, November’s Rose, is a masterful composition of Dark Rose, Honey, Tonka Bean, and Plum, evoking warmth, sophistication, and nostalgia. The candle celebrates life, love, and legacy, offering an intimate way to honor cherished memories.