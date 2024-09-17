Advait Infratech Limited Announces Record date for Dividend

Ahmedabad, Gujarat September 17th, 2024: Advait Infratech Limited is pleased to announce that the 14th AGM of its Members will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 04:00 p.m. IST at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), Atira Campus, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai Marg, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The Company has designated Monday, September 23, 2024, as the Cut-off Date to determine eligible members for voting on the AGM resolutions and attending the AGM. Additionally, this date serves as the Record Date for identifying Members eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year 2023-24. If approved at the AGM, the dividend will be distributed within twenty days of the meeting.

About Advait Infratech

Established in 2009, Advait Infratech delivers robust products and solutions for power transmission, substation, and telecommunication infrastructure. Operations cover turnkey telecommunication projects, power transmission and substation equipment installation, liasoning, marketing, and end-to-end solutions. Engaging in manufacturing and supplying essential power transmission products, including stringing tools, OPGW, OFC cables, ACS, ERS, and OPGW joint boxes, Advait expanded into Green Hydrogen Equipment Manufacturing Services & EPC in 2023. Additionally, the focus includes sustainability consultancy, decarbonisation consultancy, and carbon consultancy services, aiming to enhance the market landscape with cost-efficient, eco-friendly solutions.