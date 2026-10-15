AED250M Palm Jebel Ali mansions designed for buyers who want the finished article

Two ultra-luxury waterfront homes to be sold only on completion as more high-net-worth individuals want walk-through before committing

Dubai, UAE, Oct 15: Two ultra-luxury waterfront mansions to be built on the Palm Jebel Ali will each be offered for sale at AED250 million only on completion, as more wealthy Dubai property buyers insist on seeing the finished home first.

The mansions will be delivered by Nordic by fäm, the ultra-prime development arm of fäm Properties, in a departure from the off-plan model that has long defined Dubai’s high-end property market.

Now at the final stage of design, each mansion will offer 20,000 square feet of built-up area on a 25,000-square-foot waterfront plot. The living spaces are designed to maximise natural light, privacy and uninterrupted sea views. Completion is expected in 2029.

They are part of a wider AED3 billion portfolio of luxury homes being developed under the Nordic by fäm brand in prime Dubai districts, including Al Wasl and Meydan, all for sale only on completion. The latest of these properties has just been listed for AED85 million in Al Wasl.

“By completing the homes before inviting buyers, we’re removing uncertainty often associated with pre-construction sales,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties. “Today, more of the high-net-worth buyers we’re talking to are increasingly end-users who intend to live in their homes, and their priorities have changed. “They want privacy, exclusivity and long-term value, and the deciding factors are the architecture, the build quality and the finish. They want to walk through the finished home before they commit.”

Palm Jebel Ali’s rare waterfront positioning makes it one of the world’s most exciting real estate opportunities for global buyers, and Al Msaddi says: “Our decision to complete two ultra-luxury mansions there before offering them for sale reflects our long-term conviction and confidence in Dubai as one of the world’s most desirable locations for high-net-worth buyers.”

More than AED140 billion worth of ultra-luxury homes have been launched in Dubai in the last five years. Sales of AED40M+ villas grew from 27 in 2020 to 282 in 2025, with transaction value soaring by just over 1,520% during this period from AED1.36 billion to AED22.05 billion.

Demand at the top end of the market has remained strong this year, with the first half of 2026 bringing 197 AED40M+ villa sales valued at AED14.24 billion.

The latest luxury villa completed from Nordic by fäm is located in Al Wasl, minutes from Downtown Dubai. Two other completed homes from the same portfolio previously sold for AED61.5 million and AED76 million in the same area.

Meanwhile, a flagship mansion with 35,000 square feet of built-up area, currently under development in Meydan is expected to be listed on completion next year at AED275 million by fäm Luxe, the exclusive sales partner for Nordic by fäm.

Shaped by Scandinavian minimalism, precise detailing and materials used to last, each residence is individually designed and built without templates, so no two homes are the same. Luxury amenities include professional-grade cinemas, private spas with jacuzzi, steam and massage rooms, gyms, and extensive indoor-outdoor living areas.