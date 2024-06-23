AET Displays Announces Doubling of Company Size in India, Plans to Hire 100-200 New Employees by 2025

The hiring initiative will primarily focus on major urban centres such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bangalore, with new employees working from different offices in these cities. The hiring and onboarding process is set to begin in the next quarter, aiming for a smooth integration of new talent into AET’s operations. Positions to be filled include Sales Executives, Sales Managers, Pre-sales and After-sales Engineers, Technical Support Engineers, Production Managers and Executives, Customer Success Managers, and R&D Specialists. These roles will play crucial parts in enhancing customer engagement, brand management, technical assistance, product innovation, and ensuring seamless post-sales experiences.

Commenting on the expansion prospects, Mr. Su Piow Ko, CEO at AET India, emphasized, “India is a pivotal market for us at AET Displays, given its immense potential to accommodate our diverse product portfolio. Aligning with this vision, we are initiating this hiring initiative, confident that it will bolster our growth trajectory in the years to come. We are excited to welcome new talent to our team and leverage their skills to drive innovation and growth.”