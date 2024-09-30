AI Copilot PrivateBlok Set to Revolutionize Investment in Private Markets

30th Sept 2024 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Built with a vision of unlocking the hidden potential of investments in private markets, GenAI-powered SaaS platform PrivateBlok now launched in India. Set out to make the investment journey seamless and personalised for investors, PrivateBlok is geared towards professional investors including Venture Capital firms, Wealth Management firms, Private Equity firms, and Family Offices, among others. PrivateBlok has leading venture capital firm Fireside Ventures and financial services company Nuvama Wealth and Investment among its initial clients.

A part of BlokTrek Inc., PrivateBlok is a product by seasoned financial professionals, Dimple Sadhwani and Sachin Manchanda.

PrivateBlok goes beyond traditional data providers and supports investment intelligence, investor reporting, and portfolio tracking workflows. Its advanced GenAI-powered platform collects vast amounts of public and proprietary data into a knowledge repository, interpreting and generating insights on companies and themes. Its AI adapts to the investor’s unique viewpoint and analysis methodology through custom reports or direct conversations in its proprietary ‘Byz’ interface. Users can quickly and reliably gain insights from extensive amounts of both internal content and external data, maintaining complete confidentiality and privacy.

Speaking on leveraging PrivateBlok’s advanced capabilities, Shuchi Pandya, Principal at Fireside Ventures said, “At Fireside Ventures, we have always explored the use of newer technologies that enhance and optimize our investments. Simultaneously we continue to scout for newer and emerging consumer brands that can be added to our portfolio. India is a very exciting market and a fast-moving one and PrivateBlok’s Gen AI Copilot assists us in these processes.” “PrivateBlok is revolutionary and simple to use. Its advanced capabilities have been aiding in speedy and informed decision-making. We are excited to see how the product evolves. We believe it possesses the potential to drive growth in terms of investments in the private sector in India,” said Shiv Sehgal, President and Head, of Nuvama Capital Markets. Serving as PrivateBlok’s Chief Executive Officer, Sachin Manchanda, said “We believe private markets globally are uniquely positioned for growth. Capitalising on this growth potential, we believe the launch of PrivateBlok is well-timed. We aim to help maximize one’s chance of investing in a future unicorn through a transformed due diligence process that navigates vast amounts of data to generate unique insights with speed and accuracy. We are confident that the platform will serve as a copilot supporting investors throughout their investment journey – from sourcing and researching to monitoring, tracking and exiting.” Speaking on leveraging AI’s capabilities, PrivateBlok’s Chief of AI, Technology and Operations, Dimple Sadhwani said, “PrivateBlok is a revolutionary GenAI Copilot that will act as an unbiased partner to investors. We have orchestrated a truly intelligent multi-model AI leveraging the most cutting-edge capabilities in large language models. Our models understand the vertical domain of private market companies and themes, as well as respect investors’ need for privacy and differentiated outcomes. We are excited on the launch and having brought to life an offering that can unlock the market’s growth.”

In addition to empowering the investor fraternity, PrivateBlok also plans to open avenues for start-ups and companies looking to raise funds. It offers private companies the opportunity to share their progress and accurately shape their narrative keeping the investor community updated on all developments within the company.

Prior to developing and launching PrivateBlok, Sachin Manchanda, leveraging his engineering, quantitative finance and strong financial markets background, served as the Head of Equity Model Portfolios at Morgan Stanley until May 2022. At PrivateBlok, he leads product, sales and marketing, and finance functions. Dimple Sadhwani on the other hand is focused on developing and strengthening PrivateBlok’s AI and Tech capabilities while overseeing operations. Dimple is a Machine Learning and Quantitative Finance expert and was associated with JPMorgan Chase & Co. as Managing Director until June 2022.