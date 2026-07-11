AI Cybersecurity Firm TAC InfoSec Limited Reports Record Q1 FY27 Results; Total Income Rises 97% YoY, PAT Surges 137% YoY Mumbai, July 11: TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE: TAC), the NSE Listed company of global cybersecurity platform TAC Security, has reported record financial results for the first quarter of FY27, covering the period from April to June 2026. The company’s total income increased by 96.8% year-on-year to 200 Million INR, compared with 102 Million INR in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. EBITDA rose 97.1% to 98 Million INR, while Profit After Tax increased 137% to 80 Million INR, reflecting strong growth in TAC Security’s core cybersecurity operations and continued operating efficiency by competing with global peer companies.

Q1 Record Financial Performance and YoY Comparison: (INR Million) Particulars Q1 FY26 Q1 FY27 YoY Growth Total Income 102 M 200 M 96.8% EBITDA 50 M 98 M 97.1% PAT 34 M 80 M 137.0% EBITDA Margin 48.8% 48.8% +0.06 pts PAT Margin 33.4% 40.2% +6.87 pts TAC InfoSec maintained an EBITDA margin of 48.8%, while its PAT margin expanded sharply from 33.4% to 40.2%, an improvement of an approximately 687 basis points. The growth in profitability was supported by higher revenue from cybersecurity platforms, operating leverage, increased enterprise adoption and the scalable delivery model of the company’s AI-led products. The Convergence of Cybersecurity and Frontier AI During the quarter, global investors continued to debate whether the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence represented a sustainable technology cycle or an emerging valuation bubble. For TAC Security, the AI boom translated into stronger demand, deeper platform adoption and record quarterly performance. Q1 FY27 marked what the company describes as its “Mythos moment” — the point at which the worlds of cybersecurity and frontier AI decisively converged. TAC Security has evolved from a traditional vulnerability-management company into an AI cybersecurity platform that enables organisations to detect, prioritise, quantify and remediate cyber risks through automation and intelligence. As enterprises accelerate their adoption of AI, cloud infrastructure and autonomous technologies, their cyberattack surfaces are also expanding. This has increased demand for intelligent cybersecurity platforms capable of continuously assessing and managing risks across applications, infrastructure, software supply chains and emerging AI environments.

Rather than disrupting TAC Security’s business model, the AI boom has strengthened the company’s market opportunity and helped it achieve a new quarterly record. The company delivered significant consolidated growth despite a comparatively weaker performance from the CyberScope business during the quarter. CyberScope’s operations were affected by volatility in global cryptocurrency markets, which led to lower activity across certain Web3 projects, token launches and smart-contract audit engagements compared with the previous period. Despite the reduced contribution from CyberScope, TAC InfoSec recorded a 96.8% increase in total income and a 137% increase in PAT at the group level. The performance demonstrates the strength and diversification of TAC InfoSec’s business model, with growth in its core cybersecurity platforms more than offsetting the short-term pressure experienced by its Web3 security division. The company continues to view Web3 security as a strategic long-term opportunity and remains focused on expanding CyberScope beyond transaction-driven crypto projects into institutional blockchain security, smart-contract assurance and enterprise digital-asset risk management. AI-Led Growth Across the ESOF Ecosystem The quarter’s performance was primarily supported by growing adoption of TAC Security’s flagship ESOF platform and its expanding portfolio of cybersecurity and compliance products. The company continued to strengthen its integrated product ecosystem across: · Vulnerability management and risk-based prioritisation · Application security and software assurance · AI-led compliance automation · Cloud and infrastructure security · Cyber-risk quantification · Web3 and smart-contract security · SOC2 Compliance Automation with Socify.ai

Enterprise customers increasingly adopted multiple capabilities within the ESOF ecosystem, supporting higher revenue per customer and strengthening the company’s recurring-revenue profile. The company’s investments in artificial intelligence are focused on improving vulnerability prediction, automated risk prioritisation, remediation intelligence, compliance workflows and unified cyber-risk visibility. Quote by Management: Commenting on the results, Trishneet Arora, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TAC Security, said: “Q1 FY27 represents an important inflection point for TAC Security. At a time when investors across the world are debating whether artificial intelligence is a boom or a bubble, our performance demonstrates that AI is creating a real and measurable cybersecurity opportunity.” “The worlds of cybersecurity and frontier AI have collided. This is our Mythos moment. TAC Security is the strongest vulnerability-management company; we are building an AI cybersecurity platform designed for the risks and opportunities of the next decade.” “The AI boom strengthened our business and helped us deliver a record quarter, with total income growing 97% and PAT increasing 137%. This performance is particularly significant because it was achieved despite lower comparative contribution from CyberScope due to volatility in the cryptocurrency market.” “The strength of our core business enabled the group to substantially outperform these short-term headwinds. It validates the resilience of our platform, the scalability of our operating model and the long-term potential of our AI-led cybersecurity strategy.

Quarter-on-Quarter Financial Performance (INR Million) Particulars Q4 FY26 Q1 FY27 QoQ Growth Total Income 150 M 200 M 33.3% EBITDA 64 M 98 M 51.7% PAT 60 M 80 M 33.5% EBITDA Margin 42.9% 48.8% +5.9 points PAT Margin 40.16% 40.21% +0.05 points Our growth is not limited to a strong year-on-year comparison. TAC Security is also expanding meaningfully on a quarter-on-quarter basis, demonstrating sustained business momentum and consistent execution. Q1 FY27 became the highest-revenue and highest-profit quarter in the company’s history, with total income increasing 33.3% QoQ to INR 200 million, EBITDA rising 51.7% to INR 98 million, and PAT growing 33.5% to INR 80 million. This record performance reflects stronger enterprise adoption, increasing contribution from our AI-led cybersecurity platform, and the scalability of our operating model. Outlook TAC InfoSec will continue to invest in AI-led research and development, automation, global distribution and the expansion of the ESOF product ecosystem including Socify.ai and grow 20% QoQ in FY27 The company intends to focus on increasing enterprise adoption, expanding recurring revenue, growing revenue per customer and integrating its cybersecurity, compliance and Web3 security capabilities into a unified global platform. While short-term volatility may continue to affect parts of the Web3 market, TAC InfoSec expects its diversified cybersecurity portfolio and growing AI capabilities to support sustainable long-term growth.

During the quarter, ESOF was used by some of the world’s most influential AI and technology companies, including Anthropic, Amazon, Google, Perplexity, Samsung Electronics, NTT DOCOMO, Dropbox, Workday, Toshiba and monday.com. This level of adoption by globally recognised brands provides strong validation of ESOF’s enterprise-grade capabilities and reinforces TAC Security’s credibility as a trusted cybersecurity platform for leading organisations worldwide. The platform was also adopted by major enterprises and institutions such as Freshworks, Gen Digital, ZoomInfo, LG Uplus, CASIO, FUJIFILM Business Innovation, Brother Industries, the University of Chicago, Florida State University, RCF Ltd. and Singapore’s Ministry of Health Office for Healthcare Transformation.

As part of its 2030 vision, TAC InfoSec is building TAC Security into one of the world’s largest AI cybersecurity platforms—combining global scale, disciplined execution, strong profitability and the operating leverage of a highly scalable platform-led business model.