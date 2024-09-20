AIFI Announces New Leadership Team for 2024-26: Mr. Yash Munot as President, Mr. S. Ravishankar as Vice-President

New Delhi/Mumbai September 20, 2024: The Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI), the apex body representing the Indian forging industry, proudly announces the election of Mr. Yash Munot as the new President of AIFI for the term 2024-26. Mr. S. Ravishankar has been elected as the Vice President of AIFI, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the organization’s leadership.

Mr. Yash Munot, who previously served as Vice-President of AIFI from 2020 to 2024, is the youngest to undertake the role of President in the organization’s history. He succeeds Mr. Vikas Bajaj, who served as President from 2020 to 2024.

Mr. Munot currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer at Varsha Forgings Private Limited and the Managing Director at KCTR Varsha Automotive. His journey in the forging industry began in 2005 with him being inducted into Varsha Forgings Private Limited, the family business. Beyond his industrial achievements, Mr. Munot is recognized for his diversified business ventures in sectors such as lifestyle products, health food, hospitality and philanthropy, including the adoption of an orphanage and medical aid distribution during the pandemic.

His leadership within AIFI has been marked by significant contributions, including his contribution in organizing major industry events like IFC 2011, Forgetech India 2016, Asia Forge 2019 and ForgeTech India 2023. He has served as the Western Region Chairman from 2018 to 2020. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) in Finance and Marketing from Regents Business School of London and a leadership degree from the London Business School. He is also a member of EO, an esteemed organization for entrepreneurs.

Mr. Yash Munot, President of the Association of Indian Forging Industry said “I am deeply honoured to take on the role of President of the Association of Indian Forging Industry. The forging sector in India is at a pivotal juncture, with tremendous opportunities for innovation and growth. Our focus will be on fostering collaboration within the industry, driving technological advancements and promoting sustainable practices. I am committed to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that our industry not only thrives domestically but also strengthens and enhances its global footprint. Together, we will build on the strong foundation laid by my predecessors and strive for excellence in every aspect of our work.” Mr. S. Ravishankar, Vice-President of the Association of Indian Forging Industry said, “I am truly honoured to take on the role of Vice-President of AIFI. Collaborating with Mr. Yash Munot and the committed AIFI team, I will strive for advancing our industry’s progress and tackling the challenges presented by a rapidly changing global landscape. Our priorities will include boosting competitiveness, driving innovation and equipping our members for future opportunities. I look forward to embracing the exciting prospects ahead and contributing to AIFI’s continued success during this transformative era”

Mr. S. Ravishankar currently serves as the Managing Director at Super Auto Forge Private Limited . Mr. Ravishankar has over 25 years of experience in the Auto component manufacturing Industry. He is a Manufacturing Engineer with Bachelors degree from Annamalai University and Masters degree from The Ohio State University.

After working in Detroit for 2 years, Mr. Ravishankar returned to India and joined his family business at Super Auto Forge(SAF) in 1997 . He has been instrumental in developing the international business of SAF and led the initiative to establish marketing offices in Detroit in 2001 and followed by Belgium in 2011. Mr. Ravishankar has been the Chairman of Indo American Chamber of Commerce for the period 2008 – 2009– Tamilnadu Branch and currently serves on the Southern Regional Committee of ACMA since 2021.

The Association of Indian Forging Industry community warmly welcomes Mr. Yash Munot and Mr. Ravishankar in their new roles and looks forward to their leadership in steering the forging industry toward a prosperous future.