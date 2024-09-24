AIIMS Delhi and Intuitive sign Memorandum of Understanding to establish surgical robotics training centre

Mumbai, 24 September 2024: AIIMS New Delhi, a premium medical institute in India and Intuitive, a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish an innovative new training centre for robotic-assisted surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi.

The AIIMS da Vinci RAS training centre will focus on equipping surgeons and care teams with the skills and technology training necessary to perform robotic-assisted surgery across specialities including urology, gynaecology, general surgery and more. This industry-academia collaboration will advance the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery in India by providing state-of-the-art technology training for more surgeons.

While signing the MoU, Gary S. Guthart, CEO, Intuitive, said, “For Intuitive, this MoU with AIIMS represents a significant milestone in our shared commitment to advancing surgical training and improving patient outcomes. We believe the AIIMS da Vinci RAS training centre will also serve as a beacon of excellence, fostering training, skill, and knowledge development for the next generation of surgeons.”

While commenting on this, Dr. Srinivas Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Intuitive to establish this robotic-assisted surgical training centre, equipped with da Vinci systems. With the rising disease burden in India—cancers, urologic, and gynecological conditions requiring soft tissue surgery—the demand for advanced technologies like robotic-assisted surgery is growing. The need for associated training is clear in India. The da Vinci system offers enhanced precision, flexibility, and control, leading to improved surgical accuracy, reduced recovery times, and better patient outcomes. As an early adopter of robotic surgery, AIIMS has a pool of experienced robotic surgeons who will mentor and train new surgeons nationwide. This centre will play a crucial role in advancing surgical skills and elevating patient care standards across India.”

Intuitive’s commitment to training surgeons is not limited to initial technology training. It extends to providing ongoing support and training for surgeons and care teams throughout their careers, and as they advance in their use of RAS. As part of Intuitive’s continuing effort to establish strong robotics programs across India, the company has already established three training centres in different parts of the country. More than 850 surgeons in India have been trained on da Vinci technology to date and are helping drive the significant increase in its adoption.