AIME 2024 Stimulates $330 Million in Business Across the Asia Pacific Business Events Industry

The Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME) has today released analysis from its blockbuster 2024 show, with business traded between exhibitors and buyers estimated to be worth more than $330 million over the next 12 months – a 65% increase on 2023.

The tradeshow was AIME’s largest in a decade, with more than 570 exhibitors, 595 hosted buyers and 17,000 meetings occurring on the showfloor across the two days.

More than 4,000 people attended AIME 2024, including 70 media representatives from around the world, and more than 89,500 connections were made across the event.

Further post-show analysis has revealed:

More than 90% of exhibitors were satisfied with their attendance at AIME, resulting in an average that outperforms all respective benchmarks and puts AIME in the top 10% of trade shows around the world 1

More than 90% of visitors were satisfied with their attendance at AIME, a statistic that puts AIME in the top 10% of trade shows around the world for visitor satisfaction 2

Almost 1 in 2 visitors were first-time AIME attendees

More than 85% of visitors report that their objectives for attending AIME were met

More than 9 in 10 exhibitors are likely to return next year

AIME 2024 was the third event delivered by Event Director Silke Calder and her team from Talk2 Media and Events, who manage the show on behalf of Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB).

Calder said AIME 2024 cemented its position as the premier event for the international business events community in the region.

“The growth of AIME 2024 was just phenomenal, and we are thrilled that these post-show results confirm that success,” she said.

“AIME’s winning formula comes down to the unmatched lengths we go to vet our hosted buyers, together with the pre-qualified appointments exhibitors receive through our AI-powered meeting matching platform.

“AIME wouldn’t be the success it is without the great support of the global business events industry and, of course, our incredible sponsors who help us to deliver an outstanding event.

“So many of our exhibitors have reserved their space again for next year so they don’t miss out on the connection-building that AIME’s unique Australian flavour facilitates. We cannot wait to welcome everyone back for 2025.”

MCB CEO Julia Swanson said the results were a testament to the powerful platform AIME had become for the business events industry and for those who did business in the Asia Pacific region.

“AIME is committed to connecting top-tier buyers and exhibitors from across the globe and this year’s fantastic results solidifies AIME’s position as the go-to event in the APAC region,” she said.

“AIME and its host city Melbourne inspire connection and collaboration, driving commerce for both Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific. Kudos to event managers Talk2 Media and Events for delivering an exceptional 2024 event.”

AIME 2024 was the 31st time AIME has been held and it remains the first tradeshow on the annual international business events calendar.

In 2024, AIME’s popularity among global exhibitors continued to expand, with 63% growth on 2023 numbers. Exhibitors included Convention Bureaux, convention centres, hotels and resorts, unique venues, event technology companies, production and AV companies, Destination Management Companies (DMCs), airlines, cruise companies and suppliers from every Australian state as well as international destinations including Japan, New Zealand, Africa, Fiji, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Korea, Singapore, USA, Canada, Germany, Italy, Malta, Norway, Spain, UK/Ireland, Vietnam, India, Maldives, Monaco, Sri Lanka and more.

For the first time, at AIME 2024 there was a dedicated zone for the world’s boutique experience makers – The Boutique – that showcased more than 20 operators offering bespoke and highly customisable experiences. Another new zone for 2024, the DMC Network brought together Destination Management Companies from all over the world.

Both initiatives were embraced by attendees and provide just two examples of the annual improvements and creative innovations brought to life each year on the AIME show floor.

This year the annual AIME Welcome Event was held at Grazeland with the theme ‘Neon Carnival’, which more than 1,700 people attended, while AIME’s education Knowledge Program, with its theme ‘The 4 Ps of Glocalisation’ attracted a total attendance of more than 1,850 people.