AION-Tech Solutions and Bulgarian Company Theoremus AD Sign MoU to Advance Multimodal Urban Mobility in India

Hyderabad, India, Dec 22: AION-Tech Solutions Ltd., a publicly listed, technology-first enterprise, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Theoremus AD, a global leader from Bulgaria in multimodal transport orchestration, to collaborate on next-generation urban mobility solutions across India.

As an initial phase of the partnership, First–Middle–Last Mile (FMLM) mobility integration pilots will be launched in Telangana and Karnataka, focusing on demand-responsive EV feeder services connected to high-traffic metro and bus corridors. The pilots aim to improve connectivity, fleet utilisation, and service reliability while supporting sustainable urban transport outcomes.

Chanakya Bellam Radhakrishna, Director, AION-Tech Solutions Ltd. said, “This collaboration marks an important step in our mission to build intelligent, integrated, and scalable mobility ecosystems for Indian cities. By combining Theoremus AD’s global orchestration expertise with the on-ground execution capabilities of our subsidiaries, ETO Motors and ROQIT, we aim to strengthen first–middle–last mile connectivity and deliver measurable sustainability outcomes.”

The partnership will focus on deploying a city- and state-scale multimodal transport orchestration platform that integrates metro rail, bus networks, EV fleets, parking infrastructure, and urban mobility data into a unified operational framework. Using AI- and data-driven intelligence, the platform will enable demand forecasting, EV utilisation optimisation, congestion management, and real-time operational visibility for transport authorities and operators.

During the pilot phase, EV fleets will be integrated with real-time data and analytics to optimise routing, charging operations, and service planning. Performance will be measured through key indicators including ridership growth, service coverage, fleet utilisation, and carbon reduction.

Hristo Popov, CBO Theoremus AD said, “India is one of the most dynamic and complex urban mobility markets globally. Partnering with AION-Tech Solutions enables us to localise our platform and deploy real- world pilots that showcase the impact of integrated data, AI-driven optimisation and coordinated EV operations at scale.”

AION-Tech Solutions will anchor execution in India through its subsidiaries: ETO Motors will deploy and operate EV fleets for FMLM pilots, while ROQIT will deliver digital platforms, control dashboards, and real-time operational visibility tools for cities and transport authorities. The collaboration will be governed by robust data privacy, cybersecurity, and Indian data residency frameworks to enable secure multi-operator data sharing.

Following successful pilots, the partners plan to jointly engage with transport corporations, metro rail agencies, and urban development bodies to scale the solution across additional cities and states. Initial engagement is expected with TSRTC, HMDA, and HMRL in Telangana, and BMTC, BMRCL, and DULT in Karnataka, with the objective of creating replicable models aligned with India’s Smart Cities and sustainable mobility initiatives.