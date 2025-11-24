AIonOS Transforms Next-Gen and EX with Genesys Cloud

Bengaluru, 24 Nov: Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, today announced that AIonOS, a leading innovator in digital transformation solutions, has significantly elevated both its customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) capabilities with the Genesys Cloud™ platform. By utilising the comprehensive capabilities of Genesys Cloud, AIonOS is enabling its global organisations to scale seamless, automated interactions, turning its vision of intelligent customer engagement into reality.

As part of its digital transformation journey, AIonOS is elevating its AI applications from isolated pilots to enterprise-wide integration. Leveraging Genesys Cloud solutions, AIonOS has successfully streamlined service operations, empowered its workforce, and significantly improved customer satisfaction across global markets. With Genesys Cloud streamlining workflows, AIonOS is able to boost productivity, elevate CX, and empower employees to consistently exceed their key performance indicators (KPI).

Notably, for one of its largest travel, transportation, logistics and hospitality (TTLH) clients, AIonOS is leveraging Genesys Cloud to develop a digital bot solution featuring skill- and tenure-based routing. The solution enables effective self-service experiences, resulting in improved customer satisfaction and greater operational efficiency through increased call containment rates. Within just two months of going live, the company surpassed its CX performance targets, instilling client confidence and accelerating onboarding timelines. For a major client, AIonOS also leverages the native Customer Relationship Management (CRM) connector to enable single source of truth for its agents. The seamless integration between Genesys and popular CRMs, enables the company to deliver frictionless, context-rich customer experiences by unifying data, agents and communication channels.

Genesys Cloud has significantly transformed customer interactions for AIonOS, delivering seamless, personalised experiences across all touchpoints. AIonOS’ customer experience scores increased by 20%, marking an impressive gain in a matter of weeks. The combination of enhanced customer engagement and faster resolution times has exceeded expectations, accelerating revenue growth and maximising business potential.