Air India Appoints The Aviation Management Limited As Passenger GSA In Mainland China

Chandigarh, Dec 03rd: Air India, India’s leading global airline, today announced the appointment of The Aviation Management Limited (a TAM Group Company) as its General Sales Agent (GSA) for passenger sales in Mainland China.

Effective 1 December 2025, The Aviation Management Limited will facilitate reservations & ticketing, marketing initiatives, and provide comprehensive passenger sales services across mainland China on behalf of Air India. The appointment strengthens Air India’s presence across the China market and enables seamless access for travel agents and customers to the airline’s global network.

“We are happy to extend our partnership with the TAM Group into mainland China, which will help us to tap into opportunities in one of the world’s most important travel markets. Their strong market knowledge and established distribution capabilities will support our growth plans, deepen customer outreach, and help us serve our customers and trade partners with greater convenience and confidence,” said Manish Puri, Head of Global Sales, Air India.

Air India recently announced the resumption of non-stop flights between Delhi and Shanghai (PVG) from 1 February 2026, after nearly six years. The airline also intends to begin non-stop flights from Mumbai to Shanghai in 2026 (subject to approvals). The restored air link would boost exchanges in pharmaceuticals, technology, education and several other sectors of cooperation between the two countries.

Air India’s growing fleet and transforming onboard experience, combined with TAM Group’s strong market expertise, will provide a seamless and elevated travel experience for passengers. Air India operates non-stop flights between India and several destinations in Asia, offering convenient one-stop connections to major points across Europe, the United States, and Canada via its hubs in Delhi and Mumbai.