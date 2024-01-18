Air India Express expands presence in Saudi Arabia, connects Hyderabad to Riyadh

18-January-2024, Bengaluru: Air India Express launches new routes connecting Hyderabad with Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia. The airline will operate three weekly direct flights on these routes, strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. The airline recently launched flights connecting Hyderabad with Dammam. With this, Air India Express connects Hyderabad with three important cities in Saudi Arabia. Operations on the Hyderabad-Riyadh route will commence on February 2nd, 2024.

Speaking about the launch of the new routes, Tara Naidu, VP, International Business, Air India Express, said, “The India-Gulf routes have always been a mainstay for Air India Express, and we are elated to now connect Hyderabad with Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia. We recently launched flights connecting Hyderabad with Gwalior and Amritsar and already operate to multiple other domestic destinations from the City of Pearls. Air India Express remains committed to its promise of offering enhanced connectivity, both within India and in the region, on the back of a growing fleet.”

The airline has released the schedule for daily non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Riyadh, with bookings available through the airline’s award-winning mobile app and website airindiaexpress.com, as well as other major booking platforms.

Schedule Sl. No Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency 1 Hyderabad Riyadh 12:05 15:00 Mon, Wed, Fri 2. Riyadh Hyderabad 16:00 23:00 Mon, Wed, Fri

Recently, Air India Express launched the Vista VIP, its business class-like product, in a bid to enhance customer experience. The offering includes wider seats and increased legroom, Gourmair hot meals, additional baggage allowance, and Xpress ahead priority boarding services.