Airborne Capital Agrees Second Lease with Geosky Airlines

DUBLIN, October 28, 2025 — Airborne Capital, a leading global aircraft asset manager, is delighted to announce the placement and delivery on long term lease of a second Boeing B767-300BCF widebody freighter with Geosky Airlines of Georgia. Geosky is an established and growing cargo airline founded in 2017. This latest addition will take its fleet of B767-300BCF to four units.

The lease underscores Airborne Capital’s developing presence in the widebody freighter market and is its second transaction with Geosky Airlines. It is also the second lease involving several 767 freighter units that Airborne Capital is remarketing.

Cian Dooley, Founding Partner at Airborne Capital, said: “We are delighted to announce this transaction and to cement our relationship with Geosky Airlines as a client partner. Market interest in these aircraft is strong and we look forward to the successful remarketing of the remaining B767-300BCF aircraft in due course.”

Tornike Kortoshidze, President of Geosky Airlines, said: “Geosky Airlines’ business has been growing steadily in recent years and this additional unit underscores the strong demand for our services.”

Geosky Airlines operates in both local and international markets spanning EMEA and Asia. In May 2025, Geosky Airlines successfully completed the renewal audit of a major operational safety milestone — the IOSA RBI 2025 Audit.