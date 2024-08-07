Airborne Locksmith Introduces Advanced High-Security Locks to Combat Increasing Break-Ins in Houston, TX

Houston, TX, August 07, 2024 –Due to the alarming rise in break-ins affecting homes and businesses in Houston, TX, Airborne Locksmith is proud to announce the adoption and importation of cutting-edge high-security locks designed to counter the use of bump keys. These keys, notorious for leaving no trace, have contributed to a surge in what is being termed the “perfect crime.” According to recent crime data from the Houston Police Department, there has been a significant increase in property crimes, prompting the need for better protective solutions​.

Airborne Locksmith, located at 2725 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77056, recognized the urgent need for enhanced security solutions. Owner Kevin Obrien has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of the Houston community by integrating advanced lock technology that renders bump keys ineffective.

“Our primary goal at Airborne Locksmith is to protect our clients from emerging security threats,” said Kevin Obrien, owner of Airborne Locksmith. “With the increasing use of bump keys in break-ins, it was imperative for us to bring in new high-security locks that provide an additional layer of protection. We are committed to staying ahead of criminal tactics and ensuring peace of mind for our customers.”

These new high-security locks offer robust protection against unauthorized entry and are designed to be resilient against various lock-picking techniques. Airborne Locksmith’s initiative underscores their dedication to innovation and excellence in the locksmith industry.

Customers concerned about their security can visit Airborne Locksmith for a consultation and upgrade to the latest high-security lock systems. The company remains committed to providing top-notch security solutions and exceptional customer service.