Airports in tier-2 and tier-3 cities must expand infrastructure to manage increasing passenger traffic,” says Jaideep Mirchandani

The chairman of UAE-based aviation major Sky One says new regional aviation hubs in strategic locations will help distribute air travel more evenly

Recently, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) prepared a draft plan aimed at doubling the number of airports in the country to 300 by 2047. The expansion comes at a time when India, which currently has 148 operational airports, is witnessing a massive surge in passenger traffic. The proposed plan includes not only the construction of new airports but also the upgrade of 70 existing airstrips into fully operational airports.

Industry experts believe that the AAI draft plan aligns well with projections from various agencies, indicating that India’s passenger traffic will grow eightfold by 2047. Moreover, the proposed plan aims to increase flights to airports that currently have little or no service, to make air travel more affordable and accessible.

“The expansion matches the rising demand for air travel in India, driven by a growing middle class and economic growth. This plan can be successful but it will require significant investments in infrastructure, training skilled workers, and coordinated efforts between the government and various stakeholders,” says Jaideep Mirchandani, chairman of Sky One.

Domestic air passenger traffic is expected to double in the next six years, reaching 300 million by the end of 2030, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry. In the first half of 2024, domestic airlines in India carried 7.93 crore passengers, showing a 4.28% annual growth compared to 7.61 crore passengers during the same period the previous year. On a monthly basis, passenger growth is estimated at 5.76%.

Mr Mirchandani notes that with this rapid growth, smaller airports will inevitably face increased pressure, as they will need to accommodate a higher volume of passengers, which may exceed their existing capacities.

“The development of new regional aviation hubs in strategic locations will help distribute air travel more evenly. These regional airports can connect smaller cities to major airports and then to international destinations. The expansion of airports in Tier-II and Tier-III cities will also significantly reduce the stress on major airports that have reached or are about to reach a saturation point,” adds Mr Mirchandani.

Studies have also indicated the need for a second or even a third airport in some major cities. This need for new facilities arises mainly from the lack of available land for expanding existing airports with additional runways or terminal buildings.

Mr Mirchandani says that while constructing new airport projects is one way to expand capacity, another approach is to maximise existing capacity through technological and operational improvements. “Modernising existing airports with advanced air traffic management systems and optimising runway usage without building additional facilities can also help. For new airports or terminal buildings, it is important to design them with flexibility for future expansion,” he concludes.