AISECT and UNICEF Launch Passport to Earning (P2E) Program to Boost Employment for Women and Youth Across India

Bhopal, September 02nd 2024: AISECT, India’s leading social enterprise focused on skill development, higher education, and financial inclusion, has partnered with UNICEF to launch the Passport to Earning (P2E) program in Giridih, Jharkhand. The P2E program is designed to address the growing demand for job-ready skills among women and youth, providing comprehensive training in digital literacy, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and soft skills. This initiative seeks to empower participants by not only improving their employability but also fostering self-reliance and economic independence.

The pilot phase of the P2E program in Giridih has already demonstrated significant success. Through AISECT’s strategic outreach and community engagement, the program trained over 3,000 participants, with a strong focus on empowering women. Notably, 1,800 women received targeted training, and 162 have already secured employment across various sectors, showcasing the program’s effectiveness in transforming lives. Building on this success, the program is now set to extend nationwide, aiming to skill over 80,000 young people across India.

Highlighting the impact of the program Dr. Siddharth Chaturvedi, Executive Vice President of AISECT, said, “The success of the P2E program in Giridih highlights the transformative power of strategic partnerships and community engagement. Our collaboration with UNICEF has enabled us to create meaningful opportunities for women and youth, and we are committed to expanding this initiative to further our mission of inclusive economic empowerment across India.”

AISECT’s approach focuses on collaborating closely with local leaders and stakeholders to make training opportunities accessible to marginalized communities. This community-centric strategy not only enhances program awareness but also encourages active participation among residents, amplifying the program’s impact.

Emphasizing the broader implication of the program Mr. Pallav Tiwari, Program Specialist at UNICEF, said, “The P2E program represents a significant advancement in our efforts to address the skill development needs of young people, especially from marginalized communities. The initial outcomes from Giridih are quite encouraging and demonstrate the program’s potential to make young people financially independent by providing them with the right skills and connecting them to relevant economic opportunities.”

By aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), AISECT’s P2E program is contributing to bridging the gender gap and promoting economic inclusion, paving the way for a more equitable future across India’s diverse communities.